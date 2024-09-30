Josh Duggar Receiving ‘Special Privileges’ In Prison: Report

Is Josh Duggar receiving “special privileges” behind bars?

That’s the claim being made by one insider after the convicted sex offender was transferred to a “renovated” prison dorm at the Seagoville Federal Correctional Institution in Dallas.

As you’re likely aware, Josh is serving a 151-month sentence on charges of receiving and possessing CSAM (child sexual abuse material).

In this handout photo provided by the Washington County Sheriffâ€™s Office, former television personality on “19 Kids And Counting” Josh Duggar poses for a booking photo after his arrest April 29, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Duggar was reportedly arrested by federal agents and is being detained on a federal hold. (Photo by Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

And to say he hasn’t been a model prisoner would be putting it very mildly.

Josh Duggar’s Life Behind Bars

Prison officials have disciplined Josh for smuggling contraband into his cell, including an illicit cell phone.

And he’s allegedly created a chaotic environment in other ways, too, such as signing autographs for his fellow inmates.

But despite all of this, it seems that Josh has been receiving preferential treatment from the prison’s administrators.

During his time on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, Josh Duggar was hiding dark secrets. (Image Credit: TLC)

Josh Duggar’s ‘Special Privileges’ Behind Bars

According to a new report from The Sun, Josh recently moved into “a remodeled prison dorm with special privileges.”

“They finished painting the walls and getting flowers put into Dorm 6, where Josh lives. It’s been turned into an honors dorm,” explains one insider.

The source adds that in order to qualify for this special housing, inmates “can’t have any disciplinary actions in a certain amount of time, have to have a job and must sign a code of conduct agreement.”

There was a time when TLC’s cameras caught Josh Duggar pretending to be an upstanding man and a good husband to Anna Duggar. Those were lies. (Image Credit: TLC)

Josh appears to have received “special treatment,” as he does not meet these qualifications.

“Josh apparently doesn’t work, but he is getting a degree. And they’re counting that as an exception so he can stay,” the source claims.

“According to the rules, he would be disqualified from living there because of his SHU time a couple of years ago, but they’ve decided to waive that for him.”

Josh and Anna Duggar attend Joseph Duggar’s wedding in happier times. (YouTube)

It’s unclear why Josh would receive special treatment, but the insider seems to be suggesting that it’s due to his celebrity status. Thankfully, appeals judges are not as easily swayed.

Josh Duggar’s Latest Legal Defeat

Josh recently filed an appeal with the Supreme Court in an effort to have his conviction overturned.

Thankfully, the court rejected his appeal.

And so, Josh will remain behind bars for another nine years or so. We suppose he can take some comfort in the knowledge that he’ll be spending those years in a freshly painted dorm.