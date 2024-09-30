Kate McKinnon Confirms Return to ‘SNL’ for 50th Anniversary Season In Her Way

Will Kate McKinnon return to SNL this season? The landmark series is celebrating the major milestone with it’s 50th anniversary with the 24-25 season.

Already a number of legendary stars have returned to make cameos, setting the tone for undoubtedly what’s to come.

One former SNL star fans are hoping to see be back in Studio 8H this year is Kate McKinnon. She is perhaps the most beloved cast member of her generation and frankly, it wouldn’t be much of a celebration without her.

So, will Kate McKinnon return to SNL during the 50th anniversary season? The question has been asked and answered of Kate, and it sounds like we should all get our hopes WAY up!

SNL star Kate McKinnon visits “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” at Rockefeller Center on August 1, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Kate McKinnon Confirms Return to ‘SNL’ While Promoting Her New Book

Kate McKinnon stopped by the Today Show for more than a few reasons on September 30th.

First, she was on hand to meet her favorite band, Hanson, who performed in studio.

Then, she joined Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about her debut kids novel “The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science.”

But then, it was down to business. Hoda, who knows a thing or two about leaving her legacy show behind, brought up the 50th season of SNL. The show kicked off it’s milestone season the previous Saturday in a big way.

Former cast members Maya Rudolph, Dana Carvey, and Andy Samberg all returned for the cold open, playing Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and Doug Emhoff respectfully. With the flood gate clearly open, Hoda asked Kate if she plans to return to the show this season.

Kate played coy – but also, not really. With a smile and a tilt of the head that clearly meant “it’s in the works”, she began to tease. “You know, I still do live in New York so you know, it’s not too far of a train ride.”

But then, she just came right out with it. “Yeah I’ll come back. I would love to come back.”

Right, as if it’s not already in the works. Sure, Kate!

Kate McKinnon accepts Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for ‘Saturday Night Live’ onstage during the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Honestly, It’s Like Kate Never Left Any Way

Kate McKinnon left the show in 2022, after a decade of making people laugh with her impressions of Hillary Clinton, Ellen DeGeneres, and Justin Bieber.

There were also the recurring characters she created that became beloved, like Debate Godly, Barbara DeDrew, Colleen Rafferty, the lady who’s constantly abducted and abused by aliens.

The last time Kate was on the show, she reprised that particular role for Ryan Gosling, who hosted in April 2024. The pair originally performed the skit together in 2015, and Kate was so hilarious, Ryan couldn’t keep it together. They did it again in 2017, but we recommended the first and last skits for the biggest laugh.

Kate also returned for the 2023 Christmas show of SNL as host, bringing along with her friends Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig.

In short, it feels like keeping Kate away for season 50 would be a fruitless effort any way, so might as well embrace her return!