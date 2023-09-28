Josh Duggar to Be Freed From Prison Earlier Than Expected as Parole Board Changes His Release Date AGAIN!

When Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in prison last year, the whole world breathed a sigh of relief.

Many felt that the repeat sex offender deserved a longer sentence, but everyone could take comfort in the knowledge that this monster would be locked up for the twelve and half years.

Or would he?

Very few inmates serve their entire sentence, so Josh’s release date was initially set for August 12, ​2032.

Josh Duggar smiles in one of his many, many mug shots. He’s a sick individual. (Arkansas PD)

But that was contingent on good behavior.

When Josh got caught with a contraband cellphone earlier this year, he was tossed into solitary confinement, and his release date was pushed back — but only by a few weeks.

The new date was October 12, 2023 — but now it’s been changed yet again, seemingly in response to Josh’s newfound ability to behave himself.

Josh Duggar might soon be back in court for his appeal. (Getty)

According to a new report from In Touch (via Yahoo! News), Josh’s release date has now been moved up to October 2, 2032.

Sure, it’s only about a week earlier than it used to be, but the idea of Josh Duggar becoming a free man will never not be disturbing.

News of the earlier release comes on the heels of Jill Duggar’s memoir, in which she recalls being molested by her older brother.

She was later shocked when her parents sent Josh away for counseling instead of reporting him to the authorities.

Jill Duggar breaks down here while recounting her interview with Megyn Kelly. (Amazon)

“The IBLP ‘encouraged parents to clip their children’ wings’ and keep them in the ‘role of dependent children’ as long as possible,” Jill wrote.

“A few years after he was sent away the first time, Josh was sent away again when he was caught looking at pornography,” she recalled.

Adding insult to injury, Jill’s parents reportedly believe that her book is a greater sin than Josh’s sex crimes.

Jim Bob Duggar speaks at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)

“Though I love my parents and it made a lot of sense that they would want to protect and care for their child, I couldn’t help but think about the lengths that Pops had gone to in order to guard Josh’s privacy and keep him from being publicly humiliated,” she wrote.

“I mentioned this to Derick, and he said that he had noticed the same thing,” Jill recalled about a conversation with her husband, Derick Dillard.

“The feelings grew stronger within me, and by the time I went to bed I felt sick to my core.”

(Getty Images)

Jill recently revealed that she is not in contact with Josh’s wife, Anna Dugar

“We have not been in contact with Anna,” Jill told Access Hollywood.

“I have seen her on a few occasions, but I also want to respect. I know she’s asked for some space, so we want to respect that as well.”

We guess Anna will be happier about Josh’s earlier release — but she’s definitely the only one.