Josh Duggar: Rejected by The Supreme Court! To Remain Behind Bars for a Very Long Time!

It appears as if Josh Duggar will finally need to accept his fate:

The disgraced reality television star is not going anywhere for a very long while.

On Monday morning, the Supreme Court rejected Duggar’s request to consider whether his conviction for downloading images of child sexual abuse should be tossed out.

Yes, as previously reported, Duggar and his legal team actually went all the way up to the Supreme Court to try and get his guilt overturned.

As most celebrity gossip followers know well at this point, Duggar was sentenced to 12-plus years in federal prison after a jury in Arkansas found him guilty on one count of receiving child pornography in 2021.

He downloaded the aforementioned images and videos on to a computer at a used car dealership he owned, but has argued ever since that he’s innocent — and a different employee at this same business should have been considered as the culprit.

This was the point made by attorney Justin Gelfand via a petition to the Supreme Court in which he claimed the original trial judge excluded “relevant evidence of an alternative perpetrator” after barring the defense from telling jurors about a prior sex offense of a former employee at Duggar’s dealership.

Due to this ruling, Duggar’s lawyers did not call the former employee to testify.

Duggar, of course, rose to fame as the oldest child of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, having starred on the TLC program 19 Kids and Counting.

The series was canceled years before Duggar’s conviction… back in 2015 after he also admitted to having committed adultery AND to having molested his sisters when he was a teenager.

The guy has some serious problems.

Duggar also lost a appeal about a year ago after trying to get a different court to hear his legal whining, whimpering and complaining.

For this Supreme Court appeal, Gelfand wrote:

“Mr. Duggar proffered to the district court concrete facts making clear that the potential that the crime had been committed by someone else was far from speculative.

“Courts should trust juries to decide what is, and is not, pure speculation. But in this case, it was the judge — not the jury — that made the ultimate decision.”

Previously, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the trial judge when declining to throw out Duggar’s conviction, writing in August 2023 that it “struck a balance” by allowing the ex-employee to testify … so long as the past conviction was not mentioned to jurors.

Duggar has reportedly been visited on a few occasions by his parents in prison, although no siblings, we believe, had yet made the trip.

As for his wife Anna?

The mother of Josh’s seven kids and the woman he cheated on with random people he met on a website created for people seeking lovers and mistresses?

She remains married to Duggar.