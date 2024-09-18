Chris Hemsworth Divorce Rumors & Marriage History To Elsa Pataky, Explained

Could a quicky marriage turn into a divorce for Chris Hemworth?

The Marvel star has been plagued with rumors about his marriage to Elsa Pataky for 12 years. The couple, who met and married within a few short months back in 2010 keep defying the odds – and that has made more than a few people suspicious.

Now, word on the street is that Chris and Elsa are headed for a divorce, with the Thor actor filing because his “needs” are being met.

So what’s rumor and what’s the truth? Allow us to explain!

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP)

Chris Hemsworth’s Marriage To Elsa Pataky: How It Began

Chris and Elsa first met in 2010, via Hemsworth’s talent agent. The start of all Hollywood romances, really!

By September of that year, they were officially a couple, making their red carpet debut at the Opening Gala for the Resnick Pavilion at the Los Angeles Museum of Art.

Then, in December, the pair were married, over Christmas weekend in Australia, no less!

Their fast engagement and nuptials came as a surprise to fans, but then they also watched on as their family grew!

Elsa and Chris are the proud parents to three children. Their daughter India, who was born in 2012, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, were born in 2014.

A perfect little family – so why the rumors that things have gone wrong?!

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Chris Hemsworth Divorce Rumors: How They Started

In 2016, two years after their twins were born, Australia’s Woman’s Day reported that Chris and wife Elsa’s “fairytale romance is on the brink.”

“Sources say the pair could be the next celebrity couple to call time on their marriage, and with their relationship on the rocks, insiders say Chris and Elsa are almost living separate lives,” read the report (via Vanity Fair.)

Now, one tabloid spot about a split is hardly something to bank on – but the hits just kept on coming. Year after year, more “sources” shared the same intel about the state of Chris’ marriage.

In 2023, a source close to the pair has told In Touch magazine (via DailyMail) that despite maintaining a united front for their family and spending, the couple have been growing apart for some time.

“The status of Chris and Elsa’s marriage is a question mark,” the source claimed to the publication.

“They’re still very much a united family, but they’ve drifted apart as a couple.”

Chris Hemsworth attends the “Transformers One” premiere on September 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The New Rumors Of Divorce

Fast forward to 2024, where things are said on social media all the time, without rhyme, reason, or more importantly – context.

While promoting his new movie in the fall of 2024, Transformers One, Chris was hit with a new wave of divorce rumors. On platforms like X, Youtube, and Threads, a narrative started to circulate claiming he’d once again filed for divorce.

The rumor was he had filed on his 41st birthday “driven by ongoing issues within the marriage”. The sources, who spoke to no outlet in particular mind you, added that Chris wanted to walk away from the marriage because “elements of a supportive relationship were not being met.”

Uh-huh…

So, to recap: some clearly AI nonsense started circulating on social media that freaked out a bunch of fans.



However, it’s not like there’s NO reason for concern.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth attend the Australian Premiere of “Transformers One” at IMAX Sydney on September 11, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Elsa Admits Her Marriage Has Has ‘Difficult Moments’

In an interview with HOLA! SPAIN at the start of 2024, Pataky was candid about her life and her marriage.

When the reporter asked directly if her marriage was okay, she admitted there were challenges.

“We’re doing very well, but, like all marriages, there are ups and downs,” she said in Spanish. “It’s not easy. I always say it, a relationship isn’t a continuous paradise. All marriages require a lot of time and work. You build them little by little with good moments, amazing moments, and some difficult moments. I think that’s a beautiful thing.”

Honesty. Refreshing.

And how does Chris categorize their romance?

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Tristan Hemsworth and Sasha Hemsworth attend the Australian Premiere of “Transformers One” at IMAX Sydney on September 11, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Chris Hemsworth Addresses Divorce Rumors

Let’s go back to 2016 for a second, when that Australian tabloid claimed they knew folks who swore Chris was headed for a divorce.

When Chris and Elsa got wind of the rumor, they decided to address it head on with a social media post.

And they had some fun with it!

“Looking for a new wife, according to @womansdayaus and other misleading outlets! Honey you still love me right?! @elsapatakyconfidential #thanksfortheheadsup,” Chris captioned the photo.

And now? Well, if Chris and Elsa are headed for a divorce, no one seems to be telling them that. The pair have been cozy together on all of the red carpet events for Transformers One for the last month.

They even brought their kids along for the fun!

So, let’s consider this rumor debunked – for now.

Because you can never say never; you can only say not right now!