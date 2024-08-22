Where Are the Sister Wives Now? A Rundown of Brown Residences Across The Country

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you might expect, Sister Wives Season 19 will look quite different from past seasons… for one obvious reason:

There are no more sister wives!

Over the past few years, Christine, Janelle and Meri Brown have ALL walked away from their spiritual union with husband Kody.

That’s not all, however.

The cast of Sister Wives in a still image from YouTube. (TLC)

The Browns have also split up in a physical sense, as the family has gone from living in the same cul-de-sac in Las Vegas… to the same general neighborhood in Arizona… to, now, various spots around the country.

Where does each cast member on this long-running reality show reside these days?

It can be hard to keep track.

The cast of Sister Wives poses here for a promotional poster. (TLC)

Kody & Roby: Are They Still Living On Coyote Pass?

We’ll start with Kody and Robyn, who are still legally married and living together.

The latter may be feeling like an idiot for sticking by the side of her selfish husband, but sticking by his side Robyn sure has been doing.

The spouses continue to make their home in Flagstaff, Arizona, having settled down in a five-bedroom, four-bathroom home that they purchased upon moving from Nevada years ago.

The estate, valued at over $1.5 million, includes Kody and Robyn’s kids, too: Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, Solomon, and Ariella. They aren’t going anywhere any time soon.

Kody Brown is likely saying something selfish in this scene. (TLC)

Christine’s Home With David: Where Is Their Love Nest?

Then there’s Christine, who finally built up the strength to leave Kody in November 2021.

She has moved back to Utah, where she now lives in the town of Murray with husband David Woolley and daughter Truely.

The TLC personality purchased her three-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex for $1.1 million and is actively involved in her new community.

At one point, Christine even filmed her TLC-go series, “Cooking with Just Christine” from the kitchen of this residence.

David Woolley sits alongside Christine Brown in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Where Did Janelle Brown Move To After Garrison’s Death?

This Sister Wives star moved to North Carolina this summer, which is where her daughter, Maddie, lives; Mykelti Brown and her husband Tony Padron now reside in that state as well.

Janelle, of course, suffered the ultimate tragedy in March when her son, Garrison, committed suicide.

He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a time when Garrison’s blood alcohol level was .307%; the official autopsy report also stated that alcohol poisoning played a role in the young man’s passing.

For very understandable reasons, Janelle has decided to move closer to one child while getting a fresh start of at least some kind in the wake of this unspeakable incident.

Janelle Brown is featured here on the Sister Wives tell-all special. (Image Credit: TLC)

Meri Brown’s Living Arrangement: Where is She Now That She’s Left Kody?

The last of the aforementioned sister wives to have realized just how much Kody sucks as a partner, she announced the termination of her marriage in January 2023.

Despite the break-up, Meri still resides in Flagstaff where she rents a home approximately eight miles from Kody and Robyn.

However, Meri spends a great deal of time traveling and managing her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, in Parowan, Utah.

She has also made it as evident as she possibly can: Don’t confuse where she lives for any future plans or any future hopes. Meri is NOT getting back together with Kody.