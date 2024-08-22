Michael Ilesanmi & Angela Deem's Divorce: Every Messy Update & Detail, Explained

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem’s divorce details are coming to light.

In early 2024, Michael Ilesanmi went “missing” after moving to America.

90 Day Fiance fans soon learned that it was exactly what everyone had thought. Michael had fled from Angela’s home and from their toxic marriage.

A look into the former couple’s divorce filing reveals exactly what they’re saying about each other.

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Michael Ilesanmi expresses insecurities over Angela Deem’s brazen flirtations with another man. (Image Credit: TLC)

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are finally getting a divorce

The best time for Angela and Michael to get a divorce would have been, well, before their ill-advised wedding in January 2020. But hey, at least it’s over.

However, this isn’t the divorce that fans expected. Angela Deem has filed for an annulment, seeking to erase their marriage — and thus deport Michael Ilesanmi back home to Nigeria.

It’s a familiar dynamic. Seven years ago, the couple that put 90 Day Fiance “on the map” — Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali — had a similarly bitter battle. But Angela and Michael are more toxic than those two ever were.

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi seem to joke about their toxic fights. (Image Credit: TLC)

Angela Deem filed for an annulment on June 20. She (of course) accused Michael of engaging in this lengthy relationship and four years of marriage as part of a fraud in order to gain US residency and citizenship.

She alleges that he and other men were engaged in a conspiracy to hoodwink American women into becoming their wives.

Now, Starcasm reports on Michael’s response to Angela Deem’s annulment filing. Michael wants a divorce from Angela, and his filing details how he was fleeing her “cruel treatment” and “physical and mental abuse.”

At the Tell All special, Angela Deem displayed some of her worst behavior while Michael Ilesanmi watched from afar. (Image Credit: TLC)

Is Michael Ilesanmi admitting to fraud?

In his request for a divorce, Michael Ilesanmi denies Angela Deem’s allegations of fraud.

He affirms that his relationship was genuine. Michael and Angela began dating around 2018 or shortly before, and only parted ways in early 2024.

According to Michael’s divorce request, he did not abandon Angela. Rather, he fled an abusive spouse for his own safety.

Michael Ilesanmi participates remotely while Angela Deem appears in person on 90 Day: The Last Resort. (Image Credit: TLC)

As for the paperwork side of thing, Michael Ilesanmi’s divorce request details how his marriage to Angela Deem was legal and valid.

The two married on January 27, 2020 in Lagos, Nigeria. Though they spent most of their marriage apart due to immigration hurdles, they were husband and wife throughout this time.

There are multiple ways for a marriage to be fraudulent. But this was a voluntary marriage between two parties, who also physically consummated the marriage.

Angela Deem certainly appears to be in a sour mood in the 90 Day: The Last Resort teaser. But then, you never can tell with her. What does a good mood look like? (Image Credit: TLC)

Michael wants a divorce from Angela, not an annulment

In his divorce filing, Michael asked that “the Petitioner’s request for annulment be dismissed for being frivolous and baseless since she failed to include any statutory basis for the claim and because she is fully aware that the marriage was and continues to be valid.”

But Michael and Angela do agree on one thing. Michael affirms that the marriage is beyond saving. But Michael affirms that it must be “terminated by divorce.”

Specifically, he details that Angela’s cruel treatment means that divorce is his only recourse and only remedy.

In a previously unseen moment from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Angela Deem physically attacked husband Michael Ilesanmi. (Image Credit: TLC)

Michael Ilesanmi’s request for divorce alleges that Angela Deem committed “both physical and mental abuse” against him during their marriage.

According to Michael, this abuse took place in private as well as in public.

90 Day Fiance viewers are very well aware of the verbal, emotional, and mental abuse that Angela inflicted upon Michael. Additionally, Angela has also physically attacked Michael on camera.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? villain Angela Deem demand that Michael Ilesanmi stop telling his family one thing and her another. (Image Credit: TLC)

He wants spousal support, by the way

Michael is still a newcomer to the United States. Meanwhile, Angela is a US resident and has spent years profiting from paid appearances. She has profited from her marriage to Michael, while his prospects for making money are fairly slim at present.

So, in his filing, Michael is asking for spousal support. He’s asking that they split shared assets evenly. And Michael is asking that the court have Angela pay his fees and the cost of his litigation.

Finally, Michael’s filing reminds Angela that she may not delete evidence (such as videos) that Michael might use in court to prove his point. It will be interesting to find out what (alleged) evidence Michael intends to present in court.