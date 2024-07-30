Meri Brown: Good Riddance to Kody and Robyn! I’ve Moved On!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meri Brown would like her ex-husband and his second wife to talk to the hand.

In a matter of speaking.

The long-time Sister Wives cast member appeared on The Sarah Fraser Show show this past Monday and was asked where she stood with Kody Brown… about a year and a half since she and the father of 18 terminated their marriage.

Meri Brown is at last free from the control of Kody Brown. (TLC)

In response, Meri said she has “texted a little bit” with Kody and his spouse, Robyn, but it’s not exactly a close relationship.

“I’m in this place where I’m moving forward with my life and there’s aspects of my life that they still need to involved in, but my day-to-day is my best friend,” explained the 53-year old.

“My day-to-day is my people that are helping me to move forward and I don’t want to interact with people who are not helping me to move forward.”

Kody, as you very well may know, was married to Meri from 1990 through 2014.

But he then divorced his first wife so that he could exchange vows with Robyn and legally adopt her kids from a previous relationship.

(YouTube/TLC)

Toward the end of her romance with Kody — which was barely a romance over the last decade; the two stopped having intercourse years ago — Meri now says she was receiving mixed signals from Robyn.

“I feel like I think she did want me to stay. I feel like she was sad and had this idea when she came into the family of a big plural family,” Meri said on July 29.

“But then [her actions] were not matching up. And I got that from Kody, too. … There was a lot of confusion.”

Indeed, Robyn has said previously that she’s in mourning over the failed state of her plural family.

However, Christine, Meri and Janelle have all walked away from Kody over the past three years or so — and each has said Kody’s clear favoritism for Robyn played a major role in their decisions to do end these spiritual marriages.

Meri Brown looks a little bit concerned in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Meri and Kody are the parents of a child named Leon.

The former has made it clear on a number of recent occasions that she isn’t close with any of her former Sister Wives.

But she isn’t bitter, either.

“Know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody,” the TLC star wrote back in January 2023, addressing followers who maybe wanted to trash her ex:

“I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making, or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him.”

Brown also asked folks to “be considerate of the fact that we are real people, with real lives, and real emotions” amid their split:

“Please try to refrain from congratulating me at the break up of my marriage. I value the relationship I had, and look forward to stepping into 2023 and my future with grace, kindness and power.”