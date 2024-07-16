Janelle Brown: Yes, She’s Moved to North Carolina!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Janelle Brown is ready for a fresh start.

Amid speculation this summer that the veteran Sister Wives star had left Flagstaff, Arizona, we can now confirm the following:

This veteran Sister Wives star has left Flagstaff, Arizona.

Fans had been wondering about Brown’s status for the past few months because she had been sharing a number of posts from North Carolina — which is where her daughter, Maddie, lives.

On their YouTube channel a couple days ago, meanwhile, Mykelti Brown and her husband Tony Padron told fans that they were relocating to this state… with the latter accidentally revealing Janelle’s new whereabouts, as well.

“Janelle lives out there,” Tony told viewers during this video, prompting his spouse to jump in as follows:

“I also don’t think that was released yet.”

Oh, huh? Oops.

Mykelti and Tony said during this footage that they were moving across the country because…

“[It’s] a way to distance ourselves from the drama,” Mykelti explained. “And really just figure out our own lives and our own things that we want to do with our kids.”

As TLC viewers know by now, Mykelti is one of only a few Brown children who still speaks to her father, Kody Brown and his wife, Robyn.

Yes, Mykelti remains supportive of her mom (Christine Brown) for leaving Kody way back in late 2021, but she hasn’t turned her back on her dad, either.

Janelle, meanwhile, suffered the ultimate tragedy in March when her son, Garrison, committed suicide.

He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and Garrison’s blood alcohol level was .307% at the time; with the official autopsy report stating that alcohol poisoning played a role in his passing.

It certainly makes sense that Janelle would want to get away from the city in which she lived close to the 25-year old.

“I love you honey and miss you every day,” Janelle wrote on social media in May.

Most of the members of Brown Family moved to Flagstaff in 2018, although few of them are still living in that region.

From what we can gather, only Kody, Robyn and their five kids reside there these days, along with Gwendlyn Brown.

The rest of the family mainly lives in Utah or Las Vegas. Or, now, in North Carolina.

As for how Janelle’s relocation will impact Sister Wives Season 19, which has already starting filming? We can’t say for certain.

But we’re very curious to find out.