Cardi B Files For Divorce – And Then Announces She’s PREGNANT! WHAT?!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset – and no one is surprised.

Honestly, it seems shocking that it’s taken this long to report officially.

But what threw everyone for a loop is that moments after it was reported, Cardi revealed she’s pregnant with her 3rd child. WHAT!

After years of ups and downs, not to mention the countless accusations of infidelity on his part, Offset will no longer be Cardi’s ride or die.

So, what was the final straw? What made the divorce a reality? And who is the father of this 3rd child?!

Well…

It’s the end of the road for these two – or is it? We’ve been here before, you know. (Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Cardi B Files For Divorce: Did Offset Cheat On Her?

To quote the sage of our age Taylor Swift – it’s been a longtime coming.

Back in 2020, Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband Offset after just two years of marriage. The pair called it off then, but it sounds like the romance has run its course.

Cardi has lawyered up and with her petition of divorce also comes the request of primary custody.

Now, it would not be crazy for fans to think that cheating led to the demise of the marriage. There’s certainly been enough rumors.

But, according to sources that spoke to TMZ, the split has nothing to do with cheating. Apparently, as the source puts it, “They’re just disconnected from each other.”

Except did they really, because…

Cardi B and Offset attend Cardi B Post-VMA Bash with Casamigos and Sprite on September 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images for Atlantic Records)

Cardi Is PREGNANT with Baby #3

Now here’s the real twist:

The rapper confirmed in a Thursday Instagram post that she is pregnant with her and estranged husband Offset’s third baby together, hours after news broke of the on-again, off-again couple‘s divorce.

She referenced the split in her baby bump debut, writing, “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!”

Cardi Fought For Her Marriage: Did Offset?

The TMZ source added that the couple “tried to work things out the first part of the year, but the distance between them just kept growing.”

This lines up with some of the things Cardi posted towards the end of Decemebr 2023.

“You know when you just out grow relationships,” she wrote on social media. “I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings … I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

So the split was “amicable,” says the source and as Cardi just filed, she could pull the papers like she did the last time.

But is the marriage worth fighting for? And maybe, if rumors are to be believed, she’s already moved on herself!

US rappers Cardi B and Offset attend the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 12, 2023. ((Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) )

Cardi B Responds To BIA Accusing Her of Cheating on Offset

Things took a turn in June 2024, a month before Cardi filed for a divorce, when her beef with fellow rapper BIA reached a breaking point.

BIA released her diss track titled “SUE MEEE?” that alleged Cardi B cheated on her husband Offset.

In all fairness, this was in response to Cardi B seemingly threw shots at the “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” rapper in a new remix just days before.

“Put it on your hubby since you like lying on your vows,” BIA raps on the track.

Now, Offset denied not only his own infidelity but Cardi’s as well.

The feud escalated to such a pique, that Cardi B played a snippet of BIA’s diss track on Instagram Live before BIA posted her own snippet and threatened to sue BIA for reportedly lying about cheating on Offset.

Wild stuff!