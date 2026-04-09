Disoriented Natasha Lyonne Removed From Flight After Stumbling on Red Carpet at …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Fans are expressing concern for Natasha Lyonne following news that the beloved actress was removed from a flight by concerned crew members.

News of the incident followed on the heels of a viral TikTok post featuring Lyonne.

In the clip, Natasha seems to require physical support as she awkwardly makes her way along the red carpet at the Euphoria Season 3 premiere.

It’s important to note that we know very little about these incidents, and there are many reasons why Lyonne may have been a little unsteady on her feet.

But the actress has struggled with addiction issues in the past, and the internet is taking this as a sign that Natasha has relapsed. More on that later.

First, we’ll address the plane situation, which sounds like the sort of thing Natasha will be offering up amusing anecdotes about in her next interview.

According to Page Six, Natasha boarded a Delta flight a few hours after the premiere, still sporting the same outfit she had worn on the red carpet.

Natasha Lyonne attends the Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute)

When flight attendants asked her to put away her laptop and store her tray table she didn’t respond. They eventually surmised that she was asleep.

“Ah! You scared me!” Lyonne reportedly shouted when they finally woke her up

“Ma’am, do you need medical attention?” one attendant asked.

“Ma’am, I need you to come off the plane. Do you need help with your belongings?” another remarked

“Where are we?” Lyonne was overheard asking, before being told, “We’re still in LA. The plane hasn’t gone anywhere … The plane is not going anywhere until you come off it.”

Witnesses say Lyonne shushed the gate agent who had come on board, then headed to the bathroom and emerged eating a bag of pretzels.

She then exited the plane after being informed that her luggage had already been removed.

Natasha Lyonne attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO’s “Euphoria” Season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 07, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“We have a passenger, who for whatever reason, wouldn’t follow some basic commands,” the captain reportedly told the other passengers once Lyonne had been removed.

“We had a passenger who didn’t seem up to the task tonight so that’s why they were asked to be booked on another flight — I do apologize for the inconvenience, but we will get you to New York as quickly and as safely as possible.”

As for the Euphoria incident, Lyonne will be appearing on the show’s third season, and — maybe the pressure of a red carper event just got the best of her?

The 45-year-old announced back in January that she had relapsed after several years of sobriety.

“Proud to report this kid is doing a whole lot better & back on her feet,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at the time.

“Want to thank our recovery communities and the fans who stood by and were so supportive. Aiming to keep the journey somehow private, but look forward to sharing my experience, strength and hope as makes sense.”

The comments on the TikTok video were full of judgment, but thankfully there were some supportive fans.

“Sobriety isn’t linear. I hope Natasha can get back on track for herself,” one commenter wrote.