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Is there anything like a scenic walk through a historic French neighborhood?

The walk may hit different if it involves the likes of Jeffrey Epstein and Woody Allen.

Photos of these two infamous men (and Allen’s controversial wife) are horrifying people all over again.

Meanwhile, it’s a reminder of the disturbing email exchange between her and Epstein. Gross!

Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn attend a red carpet for the movie “Coup De Chance” at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2023. (Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Water will always find its own level

On March 29, 2013, a couple of the planet’s most infamous old men took a little stroll in France.

Woody Allen and his wife-who-was-the-adopted-daughter-of-his-ex Soon-Yi Previn were bundled up and wandering down the streets of Saint-Germain Des Prés.

That unsettling couple was not alone.

With them was Jeffrey Epstein, the infamous pedophile whose extensive network of contacts includes Donald Trump and other government figures from multiple nations, as well as titans of industry and more.

TMZ is taking us all on a deeply creepy walk down memory lane.

Woody Allen and Soon-Yi stroll with Jeffrey Epstein in 2013 pics.



Full gallery: https://t.co/9hHkV6uHE8 pic.twitter.com/uQ7EQTJKdI — TMZ (@TMZ) April 9, 2026

The neighborhood is historic. And the men are simply infamous.

Woody Allen was famously accused of sexually abusing Mia Farrow’s daughter, Dylan Farrow.

(This accusations surfaced when Dylan was a child, and then again in Dylan’s own words about a dozen years ago.)

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Epstein is one of the most infamous scumbags in human history. We wish that this were hyperbole.

The sheer volume of records of his correspondences with a vast network of people — some innocuous, but many not — have horrified the world.

All the Epstein stuff about Soon-Yi Previn is really harrowing to me. Like obviously she’s an adult and a pos in her own right but perhaps that’s what happens when you’re publicly groomed by your father-husband for most of your life. — on my 'puter (@gracedrawsstuff) February 6, 2026

Her opinions about teens ‘talking’ to grown men are NOT great

Three years after that walk, Soon-Yi emailed with Epstein following yet another Anthony Weiner scandal.

In 2016, Human Abedin worked on Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Unfortunately, for reasons only known to Abedin, she remained married at that time to disgraced politician Weiner.

At that time, a teenage girl who has since expressed political motives messaged Weiner. She was only 15.

Weiner messaged her back undeterred. This led to an eventual FBI investigation into him — which led to an FBI announcement about an “investigation” into the Clinton campaign, however indirectly.

Some have argued that the investigation altered the course of the election, as a sort of October Surprise. If so, this simple chain of events led to the horrors that hundreds of millions of Americans now face.

Most of us understand that, no matter the girl’s motives, Weiner should never have had inappropriate conversations with a minor. Genuinely, the girl’s intentions do not matter because she was a child, and he was an adult.

Soon-Yi, however, emailed with Epstein to express how she “felt sorry” for Weiner. (It seems that she understood that Epstein would be a sympathetic ear.)

“It was disgusting what the 15-year-old did to him,” she vented in emails — emails that are now public due to the (illegally limited) Epstein Files release.

“I hate women who take advantage of guys and she is definitely one of them,” Soon-Yi complained. “She knew exactly what she was doing and how vulnerable Wiener was and she reeled him in like fish to bait.”

Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn attend the premiere of “Cafe Society” hosted by Amazon & Lionsgate with The Cinema Society at Paris Theatre on July 13, 2016. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Yikes, yikes, yikes

Soon-Yi went on to vent to Epstein that the girl was “sick” for having “done this to him.”

She went so far as to say that the girl “should be ashamed of herself.”

That’s a bizarre take. Even with sinister motives, a teenager is the “vulnerable” party — while a grown adult man is simply not. He is a human, not a fish.

Soon-Yi married Woody Allen when she was 27 and he was 62, but they first met when she was 10 years old.

We can understand how her complex personal story might give her a skewed understanding of right and wrong.

But as a grown adult, she should understand that children are off limits, and that the men who are inappropriate with them are always in the wrong.