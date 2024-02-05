Kandi Burruss: I’m Leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta!

Kandi Burruss made an appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

And, as a result, Bravo viewers are now singing a very sad tune.

Burruss, who has been a lead cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta since 2009, shocked Variety editor Marc Malkin on the red carpet ahead of this historic event by saying the following:

She QUITS!

Kandi Burruss visits the Zacapa XO x Baccarat Speakeasy at the 76th Annual Tony Awards on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Zacapa Rum)

“I’m not really keeping up right now,” Burruss told Malkin of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“I’m not keeping up… I decided I’m not coming back this year. It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things.”

Wow, huh?

According to People Magazine, Burruss really is leaving of her own accord.

She was offered a contract, this outlet report, but chose to turn it down.

Kandi Burruss attends 2023 Variety’s Women Of Reality TV at Spago on November 29, 2023 in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Throughout her 14 seasons on this beloeved series, Burruss met her husband, Todd Tucker, and welcomed two children: son Ace Wells, 7, and daughter Blaze, 3.

It’s unclear what sort of projects Kandi has been working on — but she’s a very successful musician.

As a songwriter, Burruss has received writing credits on Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills,” Pink’s “There You Go,” Ariana Grande’s “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” among other hit tracks.

The reality star even won a best R&B song Grammy in 2000 for writing TLC’s smash single “No Scrubs.”

Kandi Burruss arrives for Prime Video’s premiere of “The Underdoggs” at the Culver Theatre in Culver City, California, January 23, 2024. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Continued Burruss on Sunday evening:

“It’s just like, after you really have time to think, and a friend of mine was like, ‘Why do you keep doing it?’ And I was like,

“‘Well, I think because I’ve just been doing it for so long, it feels weird to think not to do it?’

“So I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m going to take a break, I’m going to take a moment… I’m not coming back this year.'”

Kandi Burruss attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

It doesn’t sound as if Burruss is ruling out a return to the program someday.

Aside from Kandi, season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta featured Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Shereé Whitfield, Kenya Moore and Sanya Richards-Ross.

Andy Cohen, however, has already stated that the show will be retooled and a bunch of cast changes will be made ahead of season 16.

Back in November, meanwhile, Burruss recalled to Variety how painful it was to be accused awhile back by Porsha Williams that she and Tucker had drugged and sexually assaulted women.

“I mean, I don’t even like to talk about it, really, to be honest with you,” Burruss said at the time.

“It was a crazy situation that just exploded, and a situation I never thought I’d see myself in, happening on the show. And that was one the times where I really felt like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’

“But we made it through.”