It’s the end of an era on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

But potentially the beginning of an ugly legal battle.

On Tuesday, multiple sources confirmed that Kenya Moore will be leaving the aforementioned franchise after 11 seasons as a main cast member.

But the reason why gets a tad bit complicated…

Why Kenya Moore Was Fired From ‘RHOA’

Moore was suspended from Season 16 earlier this year she allegedly unveiled explicit posters of newcomer Brittany Eady apparently performing oral sex.

According to TMZ, who broke the story of Moore’s seemingly forced departure from the series, the drama began when Eady supposedly threatened the veteran star during shooting on this upcoming season … even with a weapon at one point.

No gun was ever found on set, however, and no evidence ever produced that proved Eady made a reference to using one.

Following an argument with Eady, though, Kenya displayed X-rated posters of her co-star at her hair spa grand opening, violating Bravo’s code of conduct.

Hence the aforementioned suspension.

Kenya’s Side Of The Story

There’s now a discrepancy over just whose decision it was for Moore to step away from the program.

“Kenya is not returning to RHOA this season. She decided it was best for herself to leave after how she felt the incident was handled and how she was treated,” a source tells Entertainment Tonight, for example.

HOWEVER, TMZ claims that Moore is considering legal action against the network due to the way everything has transpired.

She believes her safety was threatened by Eady and doesn’t believe she’s the the cast member who deserves to be punished.

For her part, meanwhile, Moore vaguely hinted at her decision to exit the series in a Tweet this week, writing:

“You are the best fans anyone could ever ask for. and I love you all so very much. Always and forever.”

The former Miss USA added “#TeamTwirlForever,” referencing her fanbase.

Is Bravo a Sinking Ship?

This latest controversy comes amid a number of other controversies for Bravo.

Earlier this year, Leah McSweeney sued the cable network for allegedly plying her with drugs and alcohol.

In February, Brandi Glanville accused Andy Cohen of sexual harassment.

After the news of her suspension broke a short time ago, Moore jumped on Instagram Live and said:

“The way that people go out of their way to disparage your name or ruin your business, I’ll never understand it.

“Leave me alone. I’m a single mom. I’m out here just like anybody else. I am not getting child support, I’m not getting anything. I’m taking care of my daughter on my own.”