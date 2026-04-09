Lynette Hooker Vanished at Sea on Bahamas Vacation; Husband of 25 Years Arrested

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Authorities in the Bahamas have arrested Brian Hooker four days after his wife’s alleged disappearance.

55-year-old Michigan native Lynette Hooker was experienced on the water, long before this fateful vacation.

But, according to her husband, the choppy waters drove them apart after she abruptly fell overboard.

Lynette’s daughter isn’t buying his story. And neither are police.

55-year-old Lynette Hooker allegedly fell overboard in the ocean despite years of experience on the water. This according to husband Brian Hooker. (Photo Credit: CBS/YouTube)

The search for Lynette is ongoing

On the night of Saturday, April 4, 59-year-old Brian Hooker, an American who had been vacationing in the Bahamas, made a seemingly urgent report to authorities.

He told police that his wife, Lynette, had fallen into rough waters during a ride in a small boat between Hope Town and Elbow Cay.

Though Lynette was experienced in the water, Brian reported that she had simply vanished from the 8-foot dinghy.

It seemingly took hours between her alleged accidental disappearance and his report to authorities to mount a rescue.

On Wednesday, April 8, Brian took to Facebook to post about his alleged heartbreak.

In April 8, 2026, Brian Hooker shared this dubious post to Facebook amidst his wife’s alleged disappearance at sea. (Image Credit: Facebook)

Brian described his “desperate attempts to reach her.”

He claimed that his “sole focus” is the continued search efforts.

Additionally, he also thanked the Royal Bahamas Police Force and others who had assisted in the search.

That gets a little awkward on multiple levels.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force has taken Brian into custody. Additionally, the US Coast Guard has launched a criminal investigation related to Lynette’s disappearance.

On large boats and small, Lynette Hooker seemed to never have trouble on the water until April 4, 2026. (Photo Credit: CBS/YouTube)

Police aren’t the only ones with doubts

Sometimes, law enforcement — for various reasons — falsely accuses a victim of a crime, or someone reporting a crime, of wrongdoing.

In these cases, the stunned individual often relies upon their closest family for emotional support as they deal with a compounded tragedy.

But that does not seem to be the vibe in this case.

Lynette’s adult daughter, Karli Aylesworth, has been very open with her skepticism of Brian’s story.

In part, of course, because her mother was so experienced on the water. To be blunt, she does not believe that her mother simply fell overboard.

Karli also shed light on what she described as marital difficulties between Lynette and Brian.

They had, she said, been doing a lot of fighting in recent years.

The Hookers had broken up and then, fatefully, reconciled.

Karli also shared that there had been a lot of alcohol consumption recently, but that it was “always kind of rocky.”

It’s clear that she views her stepfather’s story, and the man himself, with heavy suspicion.

According to CBS News, Brian Hooker did not seem interested in sharing his side of the story following his arrest in the Bahamas. (Photo Credit: CBS)

What really happened?

We make no claims to know whether or not Brian’s story is true.

It is unclear what evidence police in the Bahamas may have found that led them to conclude that Brian needed to be taken into custody.

The best ending for all of this would be for Lynette to be found alive and well. As the days continue to pass, that grows less likely.

Even the luckiest person floating in the ocean for this long would already be seeing skin cell degradation from overexposure to water. And there are numerous hazards beyond the sun and waves that could adversely impact someone’s chances of survival.

If, of course, Lynette was still alive when (and if) she went into the water. Our hearts go out to her loved ones at this uncertain time.