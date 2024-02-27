Is Marlo Hamptons leaving RHOA for good?

Back in 2021, we reported that Marlo Hampton was finally joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a Full Housewife for Season 14.

Marlo kept a firm grasp on her peach for Season 15. She’d spent years working her way towards full time status.

Season 16 is going to be different. And Marlo isn’t the only one leaving RHOA.

Marlo Hampton attends the opening of the FENDI Atlanta Phipps Plaza store at Tesserae at Thompson Buckhead on September 14, 2023. (Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for FENDI)

Will Marlo Hampton appear on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 16?

Later this year, RHOA Season 16 will premiere. Despite her history of drama and conflict, Marlo Hampton will not be part of it.

Marlo may be a relatively recent addition to the main cast, but it’s not like she’s leaving as soon as she joined.

She first appeared in a “Friend” role way back during Season 4. She waited ten seasons to gain her own Peach — but yes, now she’s leaving.

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Marlo Hampton explains why she is asking castmates for advice. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Marlo Hampton addressed her departure in an interview with People in late February 2024.

“My contract with Real Housewives of Atlanta ended when season 15 wrapped,” Marlo Hampton said, confirming that she is leaving the show.

“This break from RHOA is a fresh start,” she affirmed, putting a positive spin on things.



Marlo Hampton attends the 2019 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on August 29, 2019. (Photo Credit: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Leaving ‘RHOA’ means that Marlo Hampton can focus on other things

Marlo added that leaving is “allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past.”

She emphasized: “My nephews are transitioning into pivotal stages of their academic adolescence.” That’s important!

“And,” Marlo continued, “I am focused on my representation in their eyes and getting back to showing my multifaceted lifestyle of philanthropy, fashion, and fabulosity!”

While planning her own building project, Marlo Hampton seeks advice from a couple of castmates. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“I am thankful for this amazing platform of Housewives,” Marlo acknowledged.

She noted: “which has allowed me to bring awareness to foster care, my non-profit Glam It Up, Inc., and showcase my fashion showroom, Le’Archive.”

Marlo offered a gracious shout-out: “I look forward to my continued relationship with Bravo and NBC Universal.” In other words, she is wisely not burning any bridges — and might like to return to the show one day.

Marlo Hampton attends the 2023 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards at Flourish Atlanta on March 30, 2023. (Photo Credit: Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images)

What will ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ be like without Marlo?

Marlo was not always part of the show. When she joined in Season 4, she was simply a friend of RHOA legend NeNe Leakes.

She has since been a recurring cast member, acting as a guest and Friend in Seasons 6 through 13.

Not even Bravo knows how her departure, or that of Kandi Buruss, will impact the series. Sometimes, casting shakeups work wonders — like with RHONY‘s Season 14 cast. But casting turnover can also alienate viewers. We won’t know until Season 16 airs.