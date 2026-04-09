Zendaya & Sydney Sweeney Avoid Each Other at Premiere as Feud Rumors EXPLODE: Why?

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Earlier this year, Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney feud rumors haunted the Euphoria Season 3 press tour.

Whispers of a rift between the actresses did not magically evaporate before the premiere.

The women could have quashed these claims by posing side by side and smiling on the red carpet.

But that’s not what happened. They seemed to avoid each other at all costs. Why?

Though Sydney Sweeney disappointed some fans with her GQ interview that avoided making any clear or useful statements, she left others feeling relief. (Image Credit: GQ/YouTube)

‘Their paths barely crossed’

According to a report by The Sun, Sydney and Zendaya avoided each other at the Euphoria Season 3 premiere this week.

On Tuesday, April 7, the cast of the hit HBO series attended the promotional event in Los Angeles.

Allegedly, both actresses went out of their way to avoid crossing paths whenever professionally possible. Zendaya arrived fashionably late and skipped an afterparty. And that’s apparently just fine with the higher ups at HBO.

“‘Euphoria’ bosses are all too aware the pair do not get along,” the insider claimed. “There were tensions way back … Their paths barely crossed during the making of Season 3.”

The source added: “During the press tour, any interactions between the pair are being kept to a minimum to avoid any awkward encounters on camera. There is a complete ban on ­journalists asking about tensions between Zendaya and Sydney.”

Allegedly, their reported disagreement stems from Zendaya’s fiancee, Tom Holland. (Actually, they’re rumored spouses at this point, but have not confirmed it.)

“It was an open secret that Sydney had the hots for Tom,” the insider claimed, “and was flirty with him when he would come to set.”

That’s interesting, as he doesn’t really fit the vibe of Sydney’s dating history, and that’s not really her reputation at all.

“That did not go down well with Zendaya,” claimed the source. “They have not really hung out socially since then.”

An insider alleged: “There will be a sigh of relief when ‘Euphoria’ is over and they can go their separate ways. But they both have decades left in Hollywood and this rivalry will inevitably run and run.”

Always beautiful and charismatic, Zendaya comments on how height differences interfere with practical effects. (Image Credit: BBC)

Are their (alleged) political differences an issue?

“It’s not like they have had a big bust-up,” the insider claimed.

“But,” the source alleged, “Zendaya has quietly distanced herself from Syd.”

The insider then stated: “Their politics are wildly different.”

Zendaya is a consistently good person, using her platform to promote good causes. Sydney has been accused of being a Trump-supporter.

“It’s a bit of a headache,” the source claimed, “because Zendaya doesn’t want to be associated with a Trump supporter.”

Back when Season 1 and Season 2 of Euphoria premiered, Zendaya and Sydney seemed to get along well.

They posed together for photos on the red carpet. The actresses were also quick to praise each other in interviews.

We cannot actually confirm any of the claims that they no longer get along — let alone verify the alleged reasons for the supposed rift.

In real life, it’s pretty normal for “work friends” who don’t really hang out otherwise to grow apart, especially when years go by when they aren’t actively coworkers. (Euphoria‘s hiatus between seasons has been absurd.)

What should we make of these reports and the explanations offered for how these actresses seem to have drifted apart?

A smiling Sydney Sweeney participates in Vanity Fair’s polygraph test. Not usable in court, but potentially entertaining. (Image Credit: Vanity Fair/YouTube)

What should we make of all of this?

The first possibility is that all of these reports are true, that Zendaya and Sydney can’t stand each other. This would portray Sydney as a Trump-supporting femme fatale of sorts, which is a pretty nasty accusation.

The second possibility is that they don’t have a feud, they just don’t hang out much and are both way busier than they were when they first began filming the show. They’re both in a lot of huge projects these days.

Then comes the third and perhaps most interesting explanation: that there’s no feud, but that they’ve conspired to fuel feud rumors to promote the premiere and thus the new season of Euphoria.

We’ve seen actors fake relationships in order to stir up interest in films. There’s no reason that a fake feud couldn’t do the same for a new season.

And, if that’s happened, their plan has worked.