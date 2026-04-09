Olivia Millar: Jonah Hill Introduces Secret Wife, Mother of His 2 Children

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Jonah Hill has worn many hats over the course of his career: nerdy stoner comedy guy, nerdy prestige drama guy, and now, husband and father.

Yes, Hill stunned fans today when he revealed this week that he’s married and recently welcomed his second child.

The news came the way all major announcements should be revealed — in a conversation with Martin Scorsese.

Jonah Hill attends the world premiere of Apple’s “Outcome” at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 06, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Hill is currently promoting the movie Outcome, which he wrote, directed, and stars in.

As part of his promo tour, Jonah spoke with Marty — who directed him in The Wolf of Wall Street — for Interview magazine.

But Hill’s revelations about his private life have overshadowed his efforts to drum up interest in his movie.

“I was saying to my wife, ‘He’s seeing it over the weekend, so what if he hates it but already agreed to do it?'” Hill said of Scorsese during the conversation.

“I have two kids now,” he remarked in a different point in the sit-down, adding:

“The only thing that could separate me from my family is the editing room. I love the writing, I love the shooting, but editing … It’s like dessert every day. Even the problems are dessert.”

Wife? Kids?! Hill has remained a pretty private person throughout his career, but we didn’t think he was keeping that much under wraps!

Anyway, we now know the identity of Jonah’s wife. According to People magazine, Olivia Millar is the daughter of ’80s supermodel Esmé Marshall.

Jonah Hill recently shocked fans with some surprising revelations about his personal life. (YouTube)

Hill was previously engaged to Gianna Santos in 2019.

Shortly thereafter, he dated professional surfer Sarah Brady, and he eagerly shot down rumors

Showcasing the charming wit for which he’s known (yes, we’re being sarcastic; Jonah has earned a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most insufferable jerks), he blasted reports that he and Sarah were planning a wedding, joking that he’s actually engaged to “your mom” (per Page Six).

Funny stuff.

Brady later blasted Hill as a “misogynistic narcissist” and posted screenshots of text messages that depicted him as a controlling bully.

Anyway! Congrats to Jonah and Sarah on their joyous union. Hopefully, for the sake of everyone involved, the actor has sorted out some of his issues in therapy.