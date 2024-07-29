Phaedra Parks Returning To ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans can rejoice: Phaedra Parks has returned!

After six loooong seasons without her, Phaedra is getting her peach back and taking her rightful place amongst the lead stars of the upcoming 16th season.

She made her triumphant announcement as only she could, as well as dropping hints about what we can expect from her return.

Phaedra Parks Returning To ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’:

“You called. I answered,” Phaedra shared on Instagram to mark her comeback.

In the photos, a very blonde Phaedra is holding a peach in her left hand and balancing herself down the stairs of a private jet in the other.

Surrounded by luggage – or perhaps one might say, baggage – she gives the camera a sly smile, hinting that she’s ready to return to the show in full force!

Currently, RHOA is in the middle of production on Season 16

Word is that, despite the return of beloved cast members like Phaedra, this season is supposed to be a reboot.

And given all the recent drama, we can understand why.

Phaedra Parks attends the Sixth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Kenya Moore, Season 16 of ‘RHOA’, and The Rumors Of Phaedra’s Firing

Shortly after filming started on season 16, Kenya Moore was involved in an incident where she allegedly printed sexually explicit photos of her co-star.

Kenya was suspended from filming pending an investigation, but rather than stick it out, she left the series on her own terms.

Perhaps that’s why fans clamored for Bravo to consider offering Phaedra Parks back her peach to save the show. Phaedra hasn’t filmed an episode since 2019, when reportedly Kenya demanded Phaedra be fired!

She admitted to the press that the show needed something “new” and that Phaedra was too “boring” to carry on with the cast.

Whether Kenya had anything to do with Phaedra leaving is unknown, but either way, her exit clears the way for Phaedra’s return. Besides, girl has done well for herself out of Atlanta!

‘RHOA’ star Phaedra Parks attends “Everything, Everything” Screening and Brunch at W Hotel Atlanta Midtown on April 23, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Phaedra’s Other Projects

With her return to RHOA, Parks will be pulling double duty at Bravo.

After leaving RHOA, she was added as main cast member on Married to Medicine. She just wrapped filming Season 11, her second season on the reality series.

Along with that, she became a fan favorite on the most recent season of the competition show The Traitors.

So, she’s done all right for herself – but her heart has always been with Atlanta. Indeed, this feels like a long time coming and we’re glad everyone involved was able to work it out.

Season 16 sounds like it’s going to be incredible!