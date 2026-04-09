Nikki Glaser Branded a ‘Cuck’ After Revealing That Her Boyfriend Sleeps With …

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Nikki Glaser has made a career of saying outrageous things in her standup routine.

But it’s comments that she made in a recent interview that have really left fans reeling.

Nikki appeared on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast this week, where she revealed that she has a somewhat unusual fetish:

Nikki Glaser may have shared too much information during a recent podcast interview. (YouTube)

Nikki has been dating Chris Convy on and off for over a decade, and she says that while she’s monogamous in their relationship, he is not.

And she enjoys hearing about his relations with other women.

“In a relationship, I don’t really care if my boyfriend were to hook up,” she shared with Cooper. “But that is not a two-way street. I’m not someone who likes to hook up when I’m in a relationship. I don’t really care about that. But I don’t care if someone else were to. In fact, I kinda like it.”

Nikki said that early in the relationship, she “would always ask him about past hookups and girlfriends and how they got together.”

“Like, ‘How did you first know you liked each other?’ I loved that,” Glaser added, explaining that it made her “horny to think about him doing that with other girls.”

“So, I’d ask about all of his girlfriends or anyone he had hooked up with, all the details about it and it would really be like a foreplay for me. I would get revved up talking about it,” she continued.

Nikki Glaser appears on Alex Cooper’s podcast. (YouTube)

When Convy ran out of stories, she asked him to “get some more,” noting, “I want a guy that other girls want.”

Glaser went on to reveal that her arrangement with Convy has some strict rules, including no kissing and no emotional connections.

“If a guy has a sexual connection with a girl and he was to use protection and just have sex for a night, I literally wouldn’t care if my husband did that,” Glaser explained, adding:

“I don’t know why. If he were to watch The Wire with her or do crosswords puzzles, or send memes and stuff, I’d be like, ‘What the f–k are you doing? That’s our thing.’

“Emotional cheating would hurt me.”

Nikki Glaser visits SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’ at SiriusXM Studios on May 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Across social media today, many are applauding Nikki’s honesty, but some have derided her as a “cuckquean,” which is the female equivalent of a “cuckold.”

It’s a term that originally referred to a person who was unknowingly being cheated on by their spouse, which is clearly not the case with Nikki and Chris.

It later came to refer to someone who is aroused by the humiliation aspect of infidelity, which is also not the case here.

Nikki has never been shy about the unconventional nature of her relationship.

During a 2024 appearance on Howard Stern’s XM radio show, Glaser estimated that she and Convy had broken up “five times in 10 years.”

“I think forever just makes me think of no other adventures. It’s just kind of admitting defeat,” she said told Stern.

“Our breaks have gone from maybe two days to … one break was three years long,” Nikki elaborated.

Three years is a long break. We’re guessing Convy came back from that hiatus with some good stories!