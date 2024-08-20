‘Love Island’ Reunion Spoilers: Nicole & Kendall's Showdown, Ariana Returns, & Where’s Caine Bacon?

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Love Island USA’s explosive 6th season got the band back together for a reunion – and we’ve got the spoilers you want if you missed any of the action.

With a winning couple crowned amidst a ton of drama, most of the cast returned for the reunion special to talk about what went down.

And yes, we did mean to imply that certain people were NOT amongst their cohorts.

So, what did you miss? Let’s dive in!

‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Spoilers: Nicole’s Dropped A Bombshell!

Messy. Dramatic. Intense. Insane.

Those are just some of the adjectives the cast dropped to describe the reunion special before it aired.

Kenny even went so far as to tease that “revenge” was on the table – but for who and what, he did not say!

What is clear is that something is going to go down with Nicole. Heading into the reunion, fans were actually convinced that she and Kendall had called it quits since leaving the show.

Kendall appeared on “The Viall Files” podcast solo on July 29 and said that they were still together. However, he did admit that things have been tough for them, saying they’re “taking it day by day.

Then, in a video posted from the reunion asking the cast about who was going to do their ‘big one‘ during the show, the vast majority of people said Nicole – including Nicole.

And that’s exactly what happened!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion.]

Ariana wanted to know the status of Kendall and Nicole’s relationship. “I haven’t ended things. We’re still together,” Nicole admitted, though after a lengthy fight over Kendall’s leaked videos.

Fans will recall that a certain NSFW video of Kendall nude in a hotel room leaked the same day the finale aired. The video was allegedly leaked by an old flame, but Kendall never made Nicole aware of its existence. It’s clearly put a strain on their relationship.

Nicole noted that the leaked videos were “f**ked up” and “nobody deserves that.” She added, “However, I think if you say you love somebody in the moment, when you’re telling me about something, you need to be honest, instead of saying it’s from years ago to someone you trusted, an ex-girlfriend. And then I find out later from JaNa that it was in the hotel room before you go on the show to someone on a dating app is crazy.”

Despite hashing things out, the pair remain together – but that was just the start of the crazy.

Kaylor & Aaron Are Donezo

Perhaps the most explosive confrontation of the night was between exes Kaylor and Aaron.

Oh yeah, whatever love sparkled on the show was long gone by the time they hit the hot seats of the reunion. In fact, things got so heated, Kaylor even switched seats with Liv Walker so she wouldn’t have to sit next to Aaron.

Ariana got right to the point and asked about their relationship straight away. Aaron put it mildly when he said things were “not very good,” and then proceeded to admit to lying to Kaylor about all that happened at Casa Amor with Daniela Ortiz Rivera.But Kaylor was having none of Aaron’s remorse or apologies. “Why do you keep f**king lying to me?” she asked. “And quit love bombing me. Literally, I cannot believe I wasted my entire f**king summer on you, Aaron. I don’t want anything to do with you. I never want to speak to you again. You’re disgusting. And I do not deserve that.”

‘Love Island USA’ Cast Teased A Huge Show

Now, if this all sounds wild, well, it’s not like the crew didn’t warn fans ahead of time!

Daniela went so far as to say the special would rise to the level of “Bad Girls Club,” and if you loved reality TV in the early 00’s, you know that means TROUBLE!

Now, Leah Kateb did shut down rumors of a big “blowup” at the Love Island USA reunion on social media when TikTokers claimed they had receipts that thins got out of hand.

“Yall make any n everything up,” she insisted. But then, in the same breath, she claimed she was “done” with the franchise after filming the special.

But fans were right that things got heated for Leah.The reunion showed us the unedited footage of the now infamous fire pit scene that cleared her name in the crime of sending Andrea home.

“I didn’t want you to leave. I enjoyed my time with you,” Leah confessed to Andrea during the reunion.

The reality dating competition show on Peacock, hosted by “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix, aired the reunion special on the streamer on Monday, August 19th and 9pmEST. You can still watch it on the streamer now.

It did not air live; that is to say, the reunion had already been filmed.

Almost all of the main cast from Season 6 appeared, including the season’s winning couple, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham.

Joining them were be Leah Kateb, Miguel Harichi, Kaylor Martin, Aaron Evans, JaNa Craig, Nicole Jacky, Kendall Washington, Rob Rausch, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker, and Andrea Carmona.

But wait, who is missing?

Why Caine Bacon Wasn’t On The ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Reunion On Peacock

Caine Bacon was not expected to be in attendance, despite being a much talked about player in Season 6.

Deadline reported that when responding to a fan on TikTok asking if the reunion was still happening, Caine commented, “I mean, I’ve been canceled from it lol.”

The reason he’s been canceled remains a bit of a mystery, though some on TikTok think they managed to figure out what happened.

As it turns out, Caine was in NYC when the reunion was being filmed. He even posted videos on TikTok with Love Island USA co-star Aaron Evans.

Another TikTok user by the name of Soogia explained what happened from there. Speaking over a since deleted post on his social media, she explains that Caine attended a Korean restaurant and celebrated with Aaron, toasting and saying, “Chin chin.”

Now, Caine is no stranger to being controversial, but this video clearly crossed a line with folks. Aside from the above, he also called the restaurant “Gangnam Style” when he can’t pronounce the name properly and then signs off the video by saying, “Love you long time,” a phrase used in Full Metal Jacket, which fetishizes Asian women.

Lots of problematic there, buddy!