Jana Duggar’s Moving to Another State with New Husband Stephen Wissmann

Reading Time: 3 minutes

News of Jana Duggar moving isn’t such a surprise. Not after recent revelations.

Just days ago, we reported that Jana Duggar’s wedding date had leaked. It was a surprise, to be sure.

Within hours, the world had confirmation of her marriage to Stephen Wissmann. By that point, it was less of a surprise.

Now, Jana will be moving far from her parents. To a whole other state.

On her YouTube channel, Jana Duggar walked her fans through the installation of her above-ground pool. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Jana Duggar is moving (now that she’s married)

34-year-old Jana Duggar is the second-eldest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s sprawling brood.

On Thursday, August 15, she married Stephen Wissmann. Though she is of a normal age to marry among her age-group in the United States, within her family’s cult, these were geriatric nuptials.

Now, Jana is taking another huge step. This will take her far from her parents, and far from the horde of younger siblings for whom she has acted as a third parent. Jana Duggar is moving to Nebraska.

Jana Duggar smiles at the camera during a camping trip. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Speaking to People in an August 17 interview, the newly married Jana Duggar spoke about the upcoming move to Nebraska.

“He has a little house we bought that we’ve been fixing up and getting pulled together,” she shared, referring to new husband Stephen Wissmann.

“And so,” she expressed, “that’s been fun.”

On YouTube in the summer of 2024, Jana Duggar took followers on a tour of her Tiny House. (Image Credit: YouTube)

What is Jana Duggar’s new house like?

Stephen WIssmann purchased the home in question in 2023. E! News reports that the five-bedroom home is in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The home to which Jana Duggar is moving is only about 20 minutes away from Wissmann’s family, whom Jana knows well.

The Wissmann family lives in Milford, Nebraska. They also own a construction company, which is where Jana’s new husband works.

Jana Duggar on Counting On. With all her family’s nonsense, that must be a facial expression that she makes quite often. (Image Credit: TLC)

Stephen Wissmann proposed to Jana in June. Two months is not a lengthy engagement — though, in the Duggar world, a traditional engagement is as unorthodox as, well, “dating.”

Jana and Stephen have known each other for over a decade. The Wissmann family spent time with the Duggars during a snowstorm. A few years ago, widespread rumors said that Jana and Stephen were quietly dating (she even spent the holidays with his family, not her own).

It appears that they broke up back then and then reunited earlier this year. Jana is not following the absurd ritual of the father-approved courtship and rapid marriage at a very young age like so many of her siblings had to.

The lovely Jana Duggar on Counting On in 2020. (Photo Credit: TLC)

This marriage was a long time coming

“I haven’t always understood what the bigger picture is, but I know that God knows what is best for all of us,” Jana opined to People.

She concluded: “And so for me, it’s getting married later.”

Jana Duggar is finally taking a major step to move far away from her toxic parents. If nothing else, many longtime Duggar-watchers are breathing a collective sigh of relief at that.