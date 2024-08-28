How Nick Cannon Is Supporting Ex Mariah Carey & Kids After Family Tragedy

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Following the tragic news of the deaths in Mariah Carey’s family, Nick Cannon is stepping up to help his ex.

On August 24, the superstar singer lost both her mother and sister on the same day. In the days that followed, her time was consumed with arrangements typically left to the loved ones left behind.

It’s a complicated time for Mariah, given her fractured relationship with both women, which is why it’s nice to hear she has a bit of help.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon arrive with children Monroe Cannon (L) and Moroccan Scott Cannon (top) at the 31st Annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 24, 2018 at the Forum in Inglewood, California. (JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Nick Cannon Steps In To Help Mariah Carey After Family Deaths

Though the pair have been divorced for nearly a decade, Nick Cannon still has a lot of love for Mariah Carey.

Dare we say, if she gave him the green light, they’d be remarried like that.

When they were together, the pair welcomed their beautiful twins, Monroe and Moroccan Scott. Both 13 now, the twins were spared the pain of watching their mother grieve their grandmother and aunt when their father stepped in.

In a post on Nick’s Instagram Story on Monday August 26, Monroe and Moroccan could be see spending quality time together with three of their half-siblings.

The proud father of 12 children total, Nick surrounded the twins with family, inviting Golden, Zion, and Zillion to hang with the older kids for the day.

The five youngsters actually represent the older children in Nick’s brood.

Nick’s other kids were all born in 2022. Legendary was born in January, Onyx and Rise in September (with two different mothers), Beautiful in November, and Halo in December.

It was a busy year for Nick!

Monroe Cannon, Nick Cannon, Moroccan Scott Cannon and Mariah Carey at Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

How Is Mariah Holding Up?

While Nick has not posted about the passing of her former in-laws, Mariah has been upfront about her grief.

My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” Mariah said in a statement when the news broke.

“I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed.”

The cause of their deaths remains unknown, though it’s been reported that Alison, Mariah’s sister, had been ill for sometime and in hospice care. Her mother Patricia, however, did not have any documented health issues reported prior to her passing.

In this time of sorrow, it’s nice to see that Mariah can count on Nick to be the great father he’s always been. One less thing she needs to worry about.