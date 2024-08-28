Melissa Gorga: I’ll Never Film with “Toxic” Teresa Giudice Again!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As you may have heard about, The Real Housewives of New Jersey may look a lot different next season.

And we might have at least idea of how right now.

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice pose backstage at the Rookie USA fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 3, Skylight Clarkson Sq on February 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)

Amid talk that most cast members have been fired from the long-running franchise, Melissa Gorga has drawn a line in the sand.

Appearing this week on an installment of Two T’s In a Pod podcast, Gorga didn’t shy away from her feelings about the show in general at this point — and Teresa Giudice in particular.

“Because of all the rumors that are out there, I am fully prepared for anything,” Gorga told hosts Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge of the aforementioned cast speculation, adding simply of her sister-in-law:

“I think I would realize that [Giudice] and I are two extremely different characters.”

That wasn’t all Melissa had to say about Teresa, however.

Melissa Gorga attends the 2024 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (GETTY)

“If Bravo decides to go that route, kind of the darker whatever it is route, then I need to say, ‘That is not a show that I want to be on anyway,’ which it truly isn’t,” Gorga continued, prior to speaking directly about Giudice:

“I do not want to be on that toxic sh-t, so as long as she is there and that whole thing would come back, I wouldn’t find it as a loss.”

Melissa and Teresa have been feuding for years.

They scarcely shared any scenes during The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14, which ended in such chaos that producers scrapped the annual reunion.

Melissa Gorga attends the “About My Father” premiere at SVA Theater on May 9, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Most viewers believe storylines have gotten and the characters simply boring.

Could the network actually fire Giudice and truly start all over from scratch?

“I’m not leaving. I started the show and when Bravo wants me to leave, that’s when I’ll leave,” Giudice said on Live with Kelly & Mark last month.

Sounds like the casting ball is therefore in the court of Andy Cohen and company.

We’re very curious to see what they do with it.