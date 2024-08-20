Kate Middleton's Preparing to Be Queen, Bonding With Camilla Amid Cancer Recovery: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As she regains her health and vitality, Kate Middleton is preparing to become queen.

According to a new report from OK! (via InStyle), Kate’s health issues have not distracted her from her royal duties.

And with King Charles also battling cancer, the Princess of Wales is well aware that she might soon be called upon to take on a new title and a world of additional responsibilities.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to the Greentown Labs in Somerville, to learn about climate innovations which are being incubated in Boston on December 1, 2022 in Boston, United States. (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor – Pool/Getty Images)

So how is Kate handling the pressure of her current situation?

Well, according to experts, she’s relying on her famous resilience and receiving guidance from an unexpected in-law.

Kate Middleton Receives Advice From the Current Queen Consort

BBC correspondent and royal expert Jennie Bond says that amid the challenges of the past year, Kate has formed a powerful bond with Charles’ wife, Camilla Parker Bowles.

“I think you have to be quite tough to survive — and thrive — in the royal family,” Bond explained.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends King Charles III’s Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 9, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“It must be easy to be rather intimidated by the hierarchical system of the palace. But Catherine has the advantage of knowing that she will one day be the most senior woman in the family, and indeed in the land,” she continued.

“And so she has a right to make her views known about how the institution of monarchy is going to proceed in the years and decades to come.”

There’s only one other woman on the planet who has had the experience of marrying a future King of England.

And it seems that Kate has been benefitting from her expertise.

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives to Horse Guards Parade for the King’s Birthday Parade “Trooping the Colour” in London on June 15, 2024. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“I think Queen Camilla and Catherine have drawn strength and inspiration from one another,” Bond said.

“Two women in this extraordinary situation in life, both with the same bizarre destiny,” Bond said.

Kate Is Focusing on Her Health and Her Future

Kate has made several public appearances in recent months, including unexpected cameos at Wimbledon and Trooping the Colour.

But insiders say Kate is still in “recovery” mode and is focused primarily on her health and her children.

“Like a lot of people who have a brush with mortality, Kate is going to prioritize the things that matter to her from now on. In her case, that means her kids,” a source recently told The Daily Beast.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of The AELTC smiles prior to presenting Carlos Alcaraz of Spain with his trophy following victory against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the Gentlemen’s Singles Final during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“Charles’ cancer hasn’t gone away, the palace have said as much, and to be brutally honest, the once-popular notion that he will live to a similar age as his mother [94] or father [99] is now less widespread,” a separate insider told the outlet.

“I think that’s focused Kate’s mind on the fact that there may only be a few years of freedom left. What does she want to do with them? Nurture her kids and try her best to equip them for the life ahead of them.”

Yes, Kate Middleton is battling cancer with the knowledge that she may soon become Queen of England.

It’s a uniquely difficult position. But if anyone is up to the task, it’s the famously resilient Kate.