Kate Middleton Planning Trip to New York, Full Return to Royal Duties: Report

Kate Middleton might be bound for New York City as early as next month.

Yes, just months after she was forced to step away from her royal duties in order to undergo treatment for cancer, Kate might be ready to resume international travel.

According to a new report from Life & Style, Kate is planning to join Prince William when he travels to the US for the annual Earthshot Summit in September.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge engages in a walkabout in Ballymena town centre on February 28, 2019 in Ballymena, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton’s Triumphant Return to New York

Will and Kate first traveled to New York together over a decade ago.

She was pregnant with Princess Charlotte at the time, and the young couple enjoyed a stay at the posh Carlyle Hotel.

Now, ten years later, the Prince and Princess of Wales might be planning a triumphant return to a city that’s played a sizable role in their story.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge hears from families and key organizations about the ways in which peer support can help boost parent wellbeing while spending the day learning about the importance of parent-powered initiatives, in Battersea Park on September 22, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Hill – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

William co-founded Earthshot in 2020 with the goal of rewarding innovators in the field of environmental studies.

Insiders say that Kate knows her presence would help draw attention to the organization’s annual summit. And she’s eager to help in whatever way she can.

“Kate is very excited to be getting back in the swing of royal duties,” the source tells Life & Style.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of The AELTC smiles prior to presenting Carlos Alcaraz of Spain with his trophy following victory against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the Gentlemen’s Singles Final during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The insider added that supporting William and his efforts toward environmental action “means the world to her.”

Kate’s Road to Recovery

Earlier this summer, Kate put in an appearance at Wimbledon, where she presented trophies to the tournament’s winners.

And just last week, she appeared alongside Snoop Dogg in a video celebrating the conclusion of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she arrives to attend the “Together At Christmas” Carol Service” at Westminster Abbey in London on December 8, 2023. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP)

Kate’s return to the spotlight has come much sooner than expected. And that can only mean good things for her recovery.

Her workaholic ways are the stuff of legend. And sources close to Kate say she couldn’t wait to return to her duties.

But while supporting a worthy cause might be the main reason for their trip to NYC, insiders say Kate and William are also looking forward to spending some quality time together.

A Much-Needed Vacation For Will and Kate

“They’ve been craving the chance to get away and have some fun, so this serves as a perfect opportunity to do just that,” says the source.

Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts as she arrives in the Royal Box on Centre Court to attend the men’s singles final tennis match on the fourteenth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 14, 2024. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

“Being away from the kids and holed up in a ritzy hotel will be a treat. Plus, they love New York and its energy.

“Friends are saying Kate needs this more than anything.”

And, of course, you can rest assured that Kate will be flawlessly styled throughout the trip.

“She plans to work with at least two stylists, so she has a good range of choices,” says the source.