Prince Harry SNUBS King Charles on Rare Visit to London

Prince Harry has taken a very public shot at his famous father.

But he’s done it in rather coy fashion.

For those unaware, the Duke of Sussex returned to his native country on May 8 in order to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry departs The Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 8, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Foundation)

Despite Harry having not seen his dad, a certain monarch named King Charles, in quite awhile — and despite King Charles having been diagnosed with cancer this spring — son and father did not get together during Harry’s visit.

The official Royal line?

Charles was simply too busy to hang out with Harry.

We’re sure it had nothing at all to do with Harry having effectively resigned his post four years ago and moved to the United States with wife Meghan Markle.

Or with a memoir Harry wrote in which he dragged his whole family, trashing them as racist and classist and all-around awful.

See, look. Not everyone hates Prince Harry! (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Foundation)

In the wake of King Charles snubbing his son, a spokesperson for Harry said the following this week:

“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.

“The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

Sounds reasonable. Sounds amiable.

But something Harry did during his stop in the United Kingdom on Wednesday made some observers think he is far from pleased about the situation.

Dominic Reid OBE, CEO, Invictus Games Foundation and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation speak with Pikemen and Musketeers during The Invictus Games Foundation Conversation titled “Realising a Global Community” at the Honourable Artillery Company on May 7, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for The Invictus Games Foundation)

According to The Mirror Harry wore four medals on his jacket during his Invictus Games appearance:

His Operational Service Medal for Afghanistan; Queen Elizabeth’s Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal; Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Jubilee Medal; and Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Medal.

However, the Duke notably did NOT wear his King’s Coronation Medal.

You can scroll up and see what we mean in the first photo in this article.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 15, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Interestingly enough, we’ve heard that Kate Middleton has been leaning on Prince Harry while she battles cancer.

But the same does not appear to hold true for King Charles.

“Harry has made things very difficult for himself by saying such cruel and hurtful things about Camilla,” an insider recently told The Daily Beast of Charles’ spouse, adding in this report:

“Charles loves his sons, but he also loves his wife.

” The last few months have made it very clear how important she is; she has been the one propping up the whole edifice.”