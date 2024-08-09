Prince Harry’s Inheritance Makes Brother William SEETHE: Report

Prince Harry is getting a hefty inheritance — and there’s nothing that his royal brother can do about it.
The Duke of Sussex has a milestone birthday coming up. And with it, a hefty inheritance.
This money stems from a royal fund set up by his late great-grandmother.
According to a new report, a bitter Prince William and Kate Middleton are fuming over this.
Prince Harry is receiving a hefty inheritance
On September 15, Prince Harry will turn 40 years old.
He will then receive an $8.5 million inheritance. This is per the wishes of the late Queen Elizabeth — not Queen Elizabeth II. This was her “mum,” the Queen Mother.
Harry’s great-grandmother, who passed away in 2002, set up a $90 million trust for her family. One of the stipulations was that Prince Harry would receive his share when he turns 40 years old.
According to a report by Closer, Prince William and Kate Middleton are bitter that Prince Harry stands to inherit from his late great-grandmother.
“William’s pretty disgusted that once again Harry’s going to be cashing out and taking millions back to his Montecito home without lifting a finger for it,” an inside source griped.
(Just for the record, that’s generally how inheritances work. Unless you’re in a murder mystery where everyone’s solving clues in a mansion in order to inherit, then yes, you fill out paperwork and receive funds. But we digress…)
Prince William would (reportedly) deny Prince Harry his inheritance
“There’s nothing he can do about it, aside from shaking his head,” the inside source emphasized.
“But if it were up to him,” the insider claimed, “Harry would not be getting this payday.” That’s fairly pathological, even for a sibling feud.
“William doesn’t think his brother is in any position to be getting this handout,” the source detailed. “And he’s letting it be known that he thinks it’s a pretty rotten situation.”
Apparently, the bitter Prince believes that his brother is “being rewarded after the terrible treatment he’s shown them all.”
William, who as heir to the throne collects millions from the Duchy of Cornwall which is an estate worth approximately $1 billion, could surely afford therapy to work through his resentments.
“William and Kate don’t trust Harry or Meghan one bit,” the insider asserted. “So the idea that Harry’s now cashing in on his great-granny’s inheritance leaves a very bitter taste in their mouths.”
William should maybe find someone else to blame
He can get his knickers (or whatever nonsensical British term for underwear he prefers) in a twist all that he likes, but Prince William shouldn’t blame Harry for the inheritance issue.
William reportedly did not receive as much as Harry did for his own 40th birthday. This may have simply been a consequence of the trust gaining in value between his birthday and Harry’s.
When he turned 40, Prince William also received a ceremonial bell concert at Westminster Abbey. While that might make anyone look for someone to blame, William might be wise to resent his ancestors rather than his younger brother.
Prince Harry is forging his own path in life. It’s not his fault that William lacks the courage to do the same.