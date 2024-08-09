Prince Harry’s Inheritance Makes Brother William SEETHE: Report

Prince Harry is getting a hefty inheritance — and there’s nothing that his royal brother can do about it.

The Duke of Sussex has a milestone birthday coming up. And with it, a hefty inheritance.

This money stems from a royal fund set up by his late great-grandmother.

According to a new report, a bitter Prince William and Kate Middleton are fuming over this.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Harry is receiving a hefty inheritance

On September 15, Prince Harry will turn 40 years old.

He will then receive an $8.5 million inheritance. This is per the wishes of the late Queen Elizabeth — not Queen Elizabeth II. This was her “mum,” the Queen Mother.

Harry’s great-grandmother, who passed away in 2002, set up a $90 million trust for her family. One of the stipulations was that Prince Harry would receive his share when he turns 40 years old.

Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Charles appear with The Queen Mother during celebrations to mark her 101st birthday August 4, 2001. (Photo Credit: Sion Touhig/Getty Images)

According to a report by Closer, Prince William and Kate Middleton are bitter that Prince Harry stands to inherit from his late great-grandmother.

“William’s pretty disgusted that once again Harry’s going to be cashing out and taking millions back to his Montecito home without lifting a finger for it,” an inside source griped.

(Just for the record, that’s generally how inheritances work. Unless you’re in a murder mystery where everyone’s solving clues in a mansion in order to inherit, then yes, you fill out paperwork and receive funds. But we digress…)

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London on July 1, 2021. (Photo Credit: Dominic Lipinski / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Prince William would (reportedly) deny Prince Harry his inheritance

“There’s nothing he can do about it, aside from shaking his head,” the inside source emphasized.

“But if it were up to him,” the insider claimed, “Harry would not be getting this payday.” That’s fairly pathological, even for a sibling feud.

“William doesn’t think his brother is in any position to be getting this handout,” the source detailed. “And he’s letting it be known that he thinks it’s a pretty rotten situation.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after escorting the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state, on September 14, 2022. (Photo Credit: Emilio Morenatti – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Apparently, the bitter Prince believes that his brother is “being rewarded after the terrible treatment he’s shown them all.”

William, who as heir to the throne collects millions from the Duchy of Cornwall which is an estate worth approximately $1 billion, could surely afford therapy to work through his resentments.

“William and Kate don’t trust Harry or Meghan one bit,” the insider asserted. “So the idea that Harry’s now cashing in on his great-granny’s inheritance leaves a very bitter taste in their mouths.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales leave Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022. (Photo Credit: Nariman El-Mofty – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

William should maybe find someone else to blame

He can get his knickers (or whatever nonsensical British term for underwear he prefers) in a twist all that he likes, but Prince William shouldn’t blame Harry for the inheritance issue.

William reportedly did not receive as much as Harry did for his own 40th birthday. This may have simply been a consequence of the trust gaining in value between his birthday and Harry’s.

When he turned 40, Prince William also received a ceremonial bell concert at Westminster Abbey. While that might make anyone look for someone to blame, William might be wise to resent his ancestors rather than his younger brother.

Prince Harry is forging his own path in life. It’s not his fault that William lacks the courage to do the same.