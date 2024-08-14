Collin Gosselin: I Was Discharged from the Marines ... and I Blame My Mom!

Collin Gosselin has once again gone on the attack against his mother.

As you might have heard, the former reality star was planning to enlist this year with the United States Marine Corp.

We had heard earlier this summer that he might be going to college instead — and now we know why.

Collin Gosselin no longer talks to his mother, Kate Gosselin. (Entertainment Tonight)

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the teenager said he “is not [in the Marines] any longer” because he had been “discharged.”

Explained Gosselin to this outlet:

“I was towards the end of training, very close to graduating. The paperwork was looked into, and they found out that I was, in fact, in an institution at one point in my life.

“Being in an institution, that’s good enough…to discharge me. It was the fact that I was in an institution and that’s it.”

Kate Gosselin of the reality TV show Kate Plus 8 visits “Extra” at The Levi’s Store Times Square on June 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Back in 2016, Kate Gosselin sent her son away to Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute in Pennsylvania; she never explained why in public.

The mother of eight only cited her son’s “special needs” at the time.

On Vice TV’s Dark Side of the 2000s, meanwhile, a documentary that aired several months ago, Collin alleged that his mother took this step to prevent him from discussing how he was being treated at home.

“I was starting to tell my teachers that my mother was…can I use the word abusive? That’s kind of the reason why she sent me away, I’d started to tell people what was going on at home,” Collin said at the time.

Collin went on to claim that Kate shipped him off to basically shut him up.

Kate Gosselin speaks on stage during the TLC portion of the Discovery Communications Winter 2019 TCA Tour at the Langham Hotel on February 12, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery)

Jon and Kate Gosselin were married from 1999 until their divorce in 2009.

They share eight kids: twins Cara and Madelyn born in 2000; and sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Joel, Aaden, Alexis and Leah.

Collin and Hannah live with their dad, while Joel, Aaden, Alexis and Leah live with their mom and haven’t spoken to their father in years.

In the aforementioned documentary, Collin said he thinks Kate took the “anger and frustration” of her divorce out him back in the day.

Kate Gosselin arrives at NBCUniversal’s 2015 Winter TCA Tour – Day 2 at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 16, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

In regard to the spending time at the institution, Collin recalled on air:

“It took a toll on me mentally, it was a really, really dark place. All I had was myself, I didn’t have anybody else. I had no support system, it was scary, I was confused, I was lost.”

Fast forward to current day and Collin told ET that he still hopes to get into the Marines.

The 18-year old plans to study finance as he attends Pennsylvania State University this fall, but will also “appeal the decision” because he has “very few other wishes in life that would top being a United States Marine.”