Mauricio Umansky's New Girlfriend: Meet His First Serious Romance After Kyle Richards

Mauricio Umansky has a new girlfriend.

Who is she?

Amidst Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s ongoing conscious uncoupling, the two are free to date for the first time in three decades.

Mauricio is doing just that, spending time with a new woman. But who is she?

Mauricio Umansky attends FYSEE Reali-Tea | Netflix at Red Studios on May 13, 2023. (Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were once relationship paragons

In 2010, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered on Bravo. Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marriage had already spanned a decade and a half.

Their marriage’s longevity and dynamic were the envy of the Real Housewives world. And, unlike so many of Kyle’s castmates, they did not fall prey to the “reality TV curse.” Sometimes, the cameras and attention hasten the end of a marriage.

But, in the first half of 2023, the end of Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage didn’t seem to have anything to do with Bravo. Except that Bravo was the network that broadcast Allison DuBois’ prescient prediction.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky attend Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st annual academy awards viewing party on March 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

What led to the split?

Both Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky became targets for infidelity rumors before and after their separation announcement.

However, for the most part, the couple have maintained that they simply needed space after growing dissatisfied with the marriage.

Is there more to it than Kyle or Mauricio have shared? Almost certainly. But that doesn’t mean that there’s anything salacious or chilling about the separation.

Mauricio Umansky attends Park Elm at Century Plaza launch event on October 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Park Elm at Century Plaza)

It seems that Mauricio Umansky has a new girlfriend

TMZ spied Mauricio Umansky and his alleged new girlfriend in August 2024. The two seemed to be enjoying some fun in the sun on a beach in Mexico.

This Puerto Vallarta getaway came one month after an earlier sighting this summer, when Mauricio and his new gal pal were hanging out in Mykonos.

We know a few things about this woman, including that she’s no mystery gal. Mauricio Umansky’s alleged new girlfriend is Nikita Kahn.

Who is Nikita Khan?

Nikita Khan is a 33-year-old actor and model. She is also, if you take a look at her Instagram, an animal rights advocate. There are certain Real Housewives with whom she’d get along fabulously.

Speaking of her Instagram, Nikita also happens to be super hot. Something tells us that Mauricio may have noticed this, too.

Nikita may have had some sort of (past) link with tech billionaire Larry Ellison. He previously had a restaurant named Nikita, which could be a coincidence … but some believe that he named it after her.

Mauricio Umansky attends the Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Gala at The Beverly Hilton on April 22, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Homeless Not Toothless)

What has Mauricio said about Nikita?

Though one could argue that public PDA on a beach speaks volumes, Mauricio isn’t exactly talking up a storm about Nikita.

Even if reality TV fame isn’t what tore apart his marriage with Kyle Richards, maybe he wants things private.

Well … as “private” as you can get as a famous person taking multiple international vacations to get frisky with your hot young girlfriend in paradise.