Ken Jennings Leaving ‘Jeopardy’: They’ll Have To Fire Me To Get Rid Of Me!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ken Jenning is less than 5 years into his tenure at Jeopardy, yet there is already murmurs of him leaving.

What is DRAMA!

After what happened with Mayim Bialik, fans felt secure that the beloved game show had found its next forever host in reigning Jeopardy Master.

However, there are rumbles that behind the scenes, there’s animosity that could result in Ken being outed from the position.

But he won’t go without a fight.

Game show “Jeopardy” champion Ken Jennings attends ABC’s Winter TCA 2020 Press Tour in Pasadena, California, on January 8, 2020. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Ken Jennings Leaving ‘Jeopardy’: What’s The Rumor?

Jeopardy fans are loyal, without question, and after the passing of Alex Trebek, it felt no one could fill his shoes.

Then, Ken Jennings took to the podium, and for awhile, it felt like he was a good fit. Of course, there were those who preferred Mayim Bialik, the original successor of the hosting gig.

However, after Mayim Bialik’s exit (more on that in a bit), Ken took over the job full-time – and that’s when the vulture came out.

Criticism of Ken’s performance on the show ranges. Some fans find him inconsistent and less on the ball than Alex or Mayim. Others have actually accused him of picking favorite contestants and offering more leeway.

The increase in fan backlash has invited grumblings of Ken leaving the show. But if he does, it will because the network makes him, not because he’s willing to step aside.

“Ken’s well aware of the noise and tittle-tattle,” explained an insider to Closer Magazine. “Privately he would acknowledge these are tough times — especially with Colin Jost coming on to host Pop Culture Jeopardy! and fans calling him awkward, which is hard to take.”

“He’s desperate to make it work and has no intention of leaving of his own accord,” added the source.

Ken Jennings participates in the Inaugural Inside JEOPARDY! live event at Edge at Hudson Yards on April 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Edge at Hudson Yards)

Is He Being Pushed Out Like Mayim?

At the end of December 2023, the Big Bang Theory actress wrote in a statement that she had been informed by Sony that she would “no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!”

She did not use the word “fired,” but in all honesty, she didn’t have to. The move came after Mayim stepped down from hosting the game show during the 2023 writer’s strike.

Jeopardy producers elected to keep the show running, airing new episodes amid the strike, using only clues written before the writers decamped.

“There’s a lot of complexity to this, but my general statement is always that I come from a union family,” she said later as she stepped away as host in support.

“While it’s not for me to personally judge anyone else’s decision, for me, I am a union supporter—pretty much all unions and what they fight for.”

That was in May; by December she was out. Between that time, Ken stepped in as host, proving his loyalty to the show.

But loyalty may not be enough.

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, (L) poses contestant Ken Jennings after his earnings from his record breaking streak on the gameshow surpassed 1 million dollars July 14, 2004 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Jeopardy Productions via Getty Images)

“I Won’t Be Made A Scapegoat!”

If the game isn’t what it used to be and fans are no longer enjoying the play, the obvious answer is to test out another host.

As mentioned above, Colin Jost will be stepping in to host the new Pop Culture Jeopardy spin-off, but with a full-time gig at SNL, it’s doubtful he’d be able to swing taking over the job.

Not everyone can be Ryan Seacrest!

Still, as fans continue to lament and rage about the show’s pacing and performance, Ken is looking to the producers to have his back.

“He’s insisting there’s a share of blame here,” the Closer insider added. “He doesn’t write the lines or pick the questions and contestants, and won’t be made a scapegoat!”

“He won’t take this treatment. He’s calling on bosses to be more supportive and warning people not to trip him up,” spilled the same source.

“Ken doesn’t understand why viewers think this is all his fault, because it’s not. He believes others need to take responsibility. He’s done playing Mr. Nice Guy!”