Rob Pitts Cause of Death: Netflix Star Passes Away at 45

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sad news today out of the entertainment industry:

Rob “The Rabbit” Pitts, the host of the Netflix series Tex Mex Motors, passed away on August 25 just hours after he posted a YouTube video titled “This is Goodbye.”

He was 45 years old.

This is a photo of Rob “The Rabbit” Pitts from his series on Netflix. (Netflix)

The star’s His videographer, Jeff, confirmed his friend’s death in the comment section of the video, writing on Sunday:

“I am with him now in Hospice. He just passed at 21:45 on 08/25/2024. He will be missed and we will never forget him!”

Pitts was the CEO of Pitts Truck Service, a third generation family business that started in 1968; it offers truck and trailer repair services.

On the aforementioned series, Pitts worked to fix up classic cars… as he traveled along the U.S.-Mexico border with co-host Scooter Carrera to find vintage vehicles to restore and resell.

Cars featured in the show include a 69 Opel, a ’65 Volkswagen Bug, a ’63 Chevy Carryall and a vintage Bronco.

The program ran for one season in 2023 and was scheduled to come back for a second run. HOWEVER…

“I know some of you are wondering what I’ve been up to. I started feeling ‘off’ after SEMA last year, and I was losing weight,” Pitts told followers a few months ago.

“But I was getting ready to film season 2 of Tex Mex Motors for Netflix, and wanted to be camera ready, so I didn’t mind that so much.

“During filming, I started to lose my appetite, and had more and more acid reflux-like symptoms.”

(Netflix)

Toward the end of March, Pitts was diagnosed with stomach cancer.

“Since then I have been getting treatments at home, and it’s been rough. More bad days than good, but hanging in there,” the host added in his update.

“I have a lot to live for and life has been going my way. Don’t be sad for me… I accomplished my dream of buying my own store, finishing Season 2 of Netflix, and marrying the love of my life.”

Pitts is survived by his wife, Randi Foraker, who shared his video to her Facebook page, writing simply: “My heart.”

In his most recent video, the 45-year old concluded with a bit of advice, telling those watching:

“If your body is telling you something is wrong, don’t stop until you figure it out. Ask questions and get answers.”

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Rob Pitts. May he rest in peace.