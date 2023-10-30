Kyle Richards: I Needed Freedom and Space from Mauricio!

From the moment that the RHOBH Season 13 trailer released, we know that we’d been hearing a lot about one of Bravo’s most distinguished marriages.

Or what’s left of it.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation is the talk of the town, and her castmates. But what actually happened.

The RHOBH OG is attempting to explain why she suddenly needed “freedom” and “space” after decades with Mauricio.

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards attend WCRF’s “An Unforgettable Evening” at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 27, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Late last week, Kyle Richards was a guest on Live with Kelly and Mark.

There, viewers saw a sneak peek of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During the footage, Kyle was discussing the state of things with her bestie, Dorit Kemsley.

“I mean, have you had any thoughts recently?” Dorit asked. What an oddly phrased question.

“Like do you think you would not end up with Mo?” she then specified.

Kyle replied, seemingly puzzled but also visibly annoyed, asking Dorit: “What makes you think this?”

In the Season 13 teaser, RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley speaks on the phone about what she’s hearing about a fellow Housewife. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“Well, like even just from Instagram,” Dorit began to explain.

“You know,” she reminded Kyle, “I usually see you and Mo together.”

Dorit then observed: “And it just seemed like you were spending a lot of time away from each other.” You could really hear the reluctance in her voice, too.

Bravo loves a shady edit, but this time, the edit held true to Dorit’s words.

We saw plenty of flashes of Morgan Wade in the montage of Kyle’s Instagram posts. And we even saw Kyle’s friend and accused cult leader Teddi Mellencamp.

Mauricio? Not so much. Was Kyle even aware that she was making this so obvious to the people who love her?

An emotional Kyle Richards seems to suggest that her marriage is in trouble during the Season 13 trailer. (Image Credit: Bravo)

At this point, Kyle offered Dorit a partial explanation.

“I feel like I needed a little freedom,” she told her friend and castmate.

Kyle then continued: “Freedom and some space.” Well, a separation will definitely get you space.

Morgan Wade receives a tattoo that seems to be very meaningful during the Season 13 trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Kyle admitted that she had not seen the clip ahead of appearing on the talk show.

And she also expressed that she had not felt “thrilled with the questions” from Dorit. Not at the time, anyway.

“I wasn’t ready to address that stuff,” Kyle confirmed to married co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

The Season 13 trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills included the title card. Here, we see Annemarie Wiley, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung-Minkoff holding their respective diamonds aloft. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Kyle admitted that, to her, “it would’ve been better if she had asked me that off camera.” Oh?

“Well, that particular day, I was really not happy,” she then recalled. “I feel like you could definitely see that.”

This is the same interview during which Kyle observed that she had been “not quite” herself while filming Season 13. She characterized herself as a “little angry” and also a “little bitter.” And that’s going to continue to be evident on screen.