So, Are Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Still Married?!

Are Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky still married? That’s the simple question, which a much more complicated answer.

Early in the summer of 2023, news broke of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation.

After 27 years, it was a stunning development — except, perhaps, to Allison DuBois.

There have been a lot of developments since then, so let’s dive in and discuss if Kyle and Mauricio are still married.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky attend the Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Gala at The Beverly Hilton on April 22, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Homeless Not Toothless)

Mauricio is addressing the state of his relationship with Kyle

During a preview for Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills, which you can see below, Mauricio Umansky speaks with his daughters Alexia, Sophia, and Farrah (Farrah being his stepdaughter).

“I had an amazing 26 years with your mom, an amazing 26 years,” he affirmed to the girls. “I wanted to do everything possible to just save it.”

Mauricio recalled: “So, you know, your mom came and she talked to me and she said, ‘I think I need space.’”

Mauricio Umansky appears on Netflix’s Selling Beverly Hills Season 2. (Image Credit: Netflix)

Notably, Mauricio’s account matches reporting from last autumn that Kyle was seeking space after more than a quarter of a century of marriage.

“She said to me, ‘Listen, the rules are that, you know, you go out, you date, you do whatever it is that you want to do,'” Mauricio detailed.

He described Kyle as having told him: “‘I’m not going to be asking you what you’re doing. I don’t want you to be asking me what I’m doing. Like, we are separated.’”

Here is what Kyle Richards has to say about Mauricio and their status

In February, Kyle Richards joined Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today show. Today and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are both part of the NBCUniversal family, so the interview was a natural choice.

“I think there were certain things that were there that we had kind of been putting on the back burner for a long time,” she described. Kyle explained how motherhood and keep a lot of people from reexamining their relationships.

“You know, you’re pregnant and you’re breastfeeding. And then it was working and juggling the kids and you kind of forget about it, and then it resurfaces again,” Kyle described.

In February of 2024, Kyle Richards sat down on the Today show to discuss, among other things, her separation. (Image Credit: Today/NBC)

“And I think I just kind of came to a, I would say a breaking point, honestly,” Kyle explained.

That happens in many relationships, though there are ways to avoid it. Talking things through with your partner in appropriate ways can really help.

“And I’ve gone through a lot,” she emphasized. “I lost my best friend, and I think that really does change you and makes you look at things differently.” Kyle is referring to the tragic 2022 death by suicide of Lorene Shea.

Kyle reevaluated what she would ‘accept and not accept’ in her marriage

“It’s not like there was one big thing [that caused the split],” Kyle explained about her separation.

“We do love each other very much and have a lot of respect for each other,” she emphasized.

“So,” Kyle expressed, “that makes it even harder to make a decision like that.”

After what was clearly a stressful time, Kyle Richards cries during the Season 13 trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Kyle did confirm that she and Mauricio still “live under the same roof in different rooms.”

There are happily married couples that have a similar sleeping arrangement … but it can also be the setup for a peaceful separation.

However, Kyle and Mauricio are not divorced and, for now, remain married.

In addition to filming a music video together, Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards discussed their friendship and more behind-the-scenes. (Image Credit: Morgan Wade/YouTube)

Is Kyle Richards dating anyone?

On the Wednesday, March 27 episode of Sirius XM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Kyle Richards admitted that she doesn’t feel ready to date. After all, she’s been out of the dating pool for more than a quarter of a century.

Kyle also opened up about an influx of interested “men and women messaging me now.”

It’s unclear if the women are feeling hopeful because of Kyle’s close friendship with gal pal Morgan Wade, or if they’re just shooting their shot because Kyle is incredibly hot. You miss 100% of the shots that you don’t take, after all.