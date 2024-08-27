Kody Brown Feels ‘Betrayed’ By All Of His Wives In New Trailer

Reading Time: 3 minutes

TLC has released a new trailer for Sister Wives Season 19.

Before we delve into any details from it, however, we’ll need to break out the world’s smallest violin.

Okay. Thanks. We’ve got it now. We’re ready to talk about Kody Brown…

Kody Brown does not look thrilled in this Season 19 scene. (TLC)

Early on in this preview, Kody rails against his ongoing life situation — which finds him only married to Robyn Brown these days after Christine, Meri and Janelle all left him at different points over the last two and a half years.

“They have all betrayed me!” a flustered Kody whines on air. “I am out of my mind.”

We then cut to Robyn attempting to comfort her hysterical husband, as she tells viewers in her confessional sit-down that Kody is “sabotaging our relationship.”

From there, we see Kody angrily chopping wood and aggressively riding his bike around Flagstaff… and we hear Robyn say simply:

“I feel like the idiot that got left behind.”

Sister Wives Season 19 will continue to display Kody Brown’s family. Well, what’s left of it. (Image Credit: TLC)

With rumors swirling that Robyn might actually leave Kody, Christine makes it evident on Season 19 that she is SO done with her ex.

“I’m not gonna be friendly,” she says in this promo.

The former spouses end up coming face-to-face, however, when the footage takes us to Kody and Robyn standing at what seems to be a gender reveal party alongside Kody and Christine’s daughter, Ysabel Brown.

Christine just stands around smiling while drinking her coffee.

As for Janelle, who walked away from Kody in late 2022?

“I don’t really miss him. It’s really a mess,” she tells the camera

Driving his car, Kody Brown puts himself front and center during the Sister Wives Season 19 trailer. (Image Credit: TLC)

Kody’s first wife isn’t exactly on his side, either.

Especially not after what Kody said to her in the first trailer producers released for Season 19.

“Let’s just separate this completely,” she says in this follow-up video.

According to a press release from TLC, meanwhile, Garrison Brown’s s tragic death will be featured on the show this fall, despite most storylines taking place in mid-2023.

Here is the official description for Sister Wives Season 19, which premieres on September 15:

Meri takes her recent decision to leave Kody one step further by appealing to their former church for an official ‘release’ (their version of a divorce). Janelle doesn’t need a divorce and is just moving on, which for her means moving away from Flagstaff.

Christine has found her soulmate, David. In less than a year, they go on their first date, move in together, and then marry at a beautiful wedding surrounded by family and friends in Moab, Utah.

While three of Kody’s wives have left, his fourth wife Robyn remains legally married to him.

Now that the Browns have left polygamy behind, Robyn and Kody face challenges together as a monogamous couple and how to adapt to a lifestyle they never planned on living.