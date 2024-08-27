‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Who Almost Quit the Show During Fantasy Suite Week?

Last month, Jenn Tran made her long-awaited debut on The Bachelorette, and she faced the usual challenges that confront any new star of the franchise.

For starters, she had to meet 25 new people in one night. And she had to remember all their names!

On top of that, she was tasked with the difficult job of eliminating seven contestants at her very first rose ceremony.

Jenn Tran reacts here to being named The Bachelorette on ABC. (ABC)

It couldn’t have been easy, but Jenn handled the situation like a champ.

The following weeks presented new challenges, as Jenn was forced to referee some petty disputes between her suitors and say goodbye to more contestants.

So who did she send home? And who was lucky enough to stick around?

We’ve got all of the information you need to help you keep track of the winners and losers as Jenn’s historic season as the first Asian-American Bachelorette continues.

Jenn Tran in Australia during her second episode as the Bachelorette on ABC. (ABC)

The Bachelorette: Who Almost Self-Eliminated During Fantasy Suite Week?

We’re getting down to the wire here, with only three contestants remaining.

So, as is customary, producers stretched things out a bit, and no one went home during Jenn’s highly anticipated Fantasy Suite week.

However, one dude very nearly quit the competition. And the episode ended on a cliffhanger

Devin Strader has been a front-runner since day one, but Fantasy Suite week saw him stressing over Jenn’s refusal to tell him she loves him.

Devin Strader appears on Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette. (ABC)

At the end of the episode, he vowed to “be brutally honest” with Jenn, saying, “This is probably the end for me, and it scares me to no end.”

What will become of Devin? Well, we won’t find out next week, as it’s time for the annual “Men Tell All” episode.

But here’s a refresher on how we got to this point:

The Bachelorette: Who Got Sent Home In Week 7?

Maybe there’s an upside to being eliminated following the all-important hometown round. After all, you were just back home a few days earlier, so the transition is less jarring!

Hey, we’re just looking on the bright side for the benefit of Jeremy Simon, who was sent on his way back to Fairfield, Connecticut, despite what seemed like a pretty successful hometown date.

Jenn probably should have parted ways with Marcus, who admitted in a confessional that he’s not feeling much of a connection with her.

Jeremy Simon and Jenn Tran appear together on The Bachelorette. (ABC)

“Everyone’s feeling very confident about their hometown. It seem like if given the opportunity, they would all get down on one knee and not have any reservations about that,” he said.

“Going in this rose ceremony, there’s no reason I should be feeling the way I’m feeling. Jenn deserves to have guys here that are certain.”

But what’s done is done, and for better or worse, Jenn is now down to her final three dudes! Here’s a look back at how she got to this point:

The Bachelorette: Who Got Sent Home In Week 6?

It was the final episode before the all-important hometown round, and Jenn was forced to make some tough cuts in her sixth week as Bachelorette.

To the relief of many viewers, Jenn finally saw through Sam M.’s BS, and she sent him packing before the rose ceremony.

“I don’t know exactly what love is, but I know that’s not what love is,” she said, admitting that the controversial suitor had bamboozled her. “I am so mad that I got it wrong.”

Jenn Tran films a confessional segment during her time as The Bachelorette. (ABC)

Also hitting the trail last night were two much more likable contestants:

Grant Ellis and Spencer Conley were both empty-handed after the rose ceremony.

That means Jenn will soon be meeting the families of Marcus Shoberg, Jeremy Simon, Jonathon Johnson, and Sam M.’s number-one rival, Devin Strader.

We guess we know who won that feud!

The Bachelorette: Who Got Sent Home In Week 4?

Good news for people who love high drama!

For starters, rivals Devin and Sam M. both went on individual dates with Jenn this week, and they both received roses! The feud continues!

Not only that, the two tried once again to settle their differences, only to find that their mutual contempt was simply too powerful to be overcome.

Devin Strader appears on ABC’s The Bachelorette. (ABC)

And while there was no rose ceremony in Jenn’s fourth week as the Bachelorette, there were still plenty of cast shakeups.

First, Jenn gently let down self-declared “love virgin” Sam N. and kicked him to the curb after he tried to kiss her.

Then, in a twist that no one saw coming (least of all the star of the show), Jenn’s ex-boyfriend Matt Rossi flew halfway around the world just to complicate her life.

We don’t know if he’ll be joining the cast for the remainder of the season, but he’s already playing the role of a human monkey wrench.

Jenn Tran’s ex-boyfriend Matt Rossi appears on The Bachelorette. (ABC)

“Next week, Jenn’s past collides with her future,” Jesse Palmer promised in a voice-over. That’s putting it mildly, Jess.

Here’s a look back at how we got to this point:

The Bachelorette: Who Got Sent Home In Week 3?

Were you worried that Jenn would put an end to the season’s big drama by eliminating one or all of the men who have been feuding nonstop?

If so, we have some good news!

Devin, Sam M., Sam N., and Thomas N. all lived to fight another week.

Jenn Tran during her time on ABC’s The Bachelorette. (ABC)

But sadly, three of their comrades were sent packing.

First, Aaron removed himself from the competition in order to pursue his dream of becoming an Air Force fighter pilot.

Later, during the rose ceremony, Hakeem, 29, a medical device salesman from Schaumburg, Ill, and Tomas A., 27, a physiotherapist from Toronto, Ontario were given their walking papers.

And just like that, we were down to just 12 contestants from the original group of 25!

Read on to relive how we got to this point!

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Who Went Home In Week 2?

Things heated up Down Under as the group took a tour of Australia that included a stop in metropolitan Melbourne as well as some interactions with the country’s famous wildlife.

Dylan scored the second group date raise after demonstrating that he knows how to handle a giant snake (no entendre intended).

Hakeem and Jenn explore the Australian Outback on The Bachelorette. (ABC)

This was in contrast to Hakeem, who probably didn’t score many points by squealing in terror as a spider crawled up his arm.

But Jenn must’ve respected his willingness to face his fears because Hakeem wasn’t sent packing that night.

In fact, only three unlucky guys were left empty-handed following her second rose ceremony:

Marvin, 28, a luxury event planner from Santa Monica; Jahaan, 28, a startup founder from New York City; and Brian, 33, an aesthetics consultant from Boynton Beach were all kicked to the curb.

We’d say they’ll be missed, but their final appearances were all overshadowed by the Devin Strader drama. So yeah, we don’t really know much about these guys.

In any event, they’ll join the dudes who were previously dismissed in Jenn’s Week One bloodbath:

The Bachelorette Recap: Who Received Jenn Tran’s First Impression Rose?

Jenn Tran is the first-ever Bachelorette of Asian American descent. (DISNEY/JOHN FLEENOR)

Jenn took a conservative approach on her first night, locking lips with just one of her 25 suitors.

The lucky guy was Sam M., who was also the recipient of Jenn’s first impression rose.

“I’ve seen the show; I know how it works. I know people are making out left and right,” Jenn explained to USA Today in a recent interview.

“I really just wanted to stay true to who I am.”

Jenn Tran during her time as a contestant on The Bachelor. (ABC)

Who Did Jenn Send Home on Night One?

But while Sam M. emerged as an early front-runner, seven unlucky guys were sent home before they even had a chance to unpack.

As Life & Style reports, Brendan, Brett, Caleb, Dakota, Kevin, Matt, and Ricky were all left empty-handed at the conclusion of Jenn’s first rose ceremony.

We’re sure it was a crushing blow for those guys, but you have to break a few eggs to make an omelet!

Jenn Tran meets Joey G. during her time as a contestant on The Bachelor. (ABC)

And Jenn has made it clear that she’s not taking any chances with this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to find her person.

Jenn’s Second Shot at Love

Jenn, of course, was a contestant on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor.

While she and Joey were not a love match, Jenn quickly emerged as a fan favorite, and her popularity helped her to land the coveted gig of Bachelorette.

Clearly, Jenn wasn’t thrilled with the prospect of eliminating so many men on her very first night.

The rose ceremony was an emotional one, but it also gave us the impression that the new Bachelorette has embraced the responsibilities of her position.

Here she is, folks! Jenn Tran has been named the 21st Bachelorette. (ABC)

Elsewhere in the episode, Jenn made it clear that she knows what she wants, and she’s confident in her ability to find love.

“I’m looking for a partner who really prioritizes me and values me and listens to me and sees me and tries to understand me and wants to love me,” she said.

“I feel like I’m going to fall in love. I’m going to get engaged, and I’m going to do it my way.”

We have no doubt that Jenn will find what she’s looking for on this journey. And we can’t wait to watch it all unfold!

So check back all season as we continue to keep you up to speed on Jenn’s search for Mr. Right!