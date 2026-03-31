Deanna Duggar Begs Kendra Duggar to Divorce Joseph

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Thinking back to over a decade ago, even voices on the extreme end of Christian conservatism were encouraging Anna Duggar to divorce Josh.

She did not. The family cult does not believe in divorce. She still has not, even after his incarceration.

Now, Joseph is the latest member of the family to have a molestation scandal.

This time, the call for Kendra to divorce him is coming from inside the family.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell appear on TLC, before a sequence of disgraceful events. (Image Credit: TLC)

Kendra should divorce him

Deanna Duggar is the sister of Jim Bob, the mother of Amy Duggar King. She is Joseph’s aunt.

Speaking to Page Six, she makes her feelings clear about what Kendra Caldwell should do next.

“The way I feel about it is, I think Kendra should divorce him,” Deanna expressed.

“She needs a new life,” she affirmed.

“The best thing to do would be to divorce him,” Deanna advised, “and go on with her life.”

In the ‘Shiny Happy People’ doc, Deanna Duggar speaks to the camera. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime)

“I don’t know what the charges are going to be for Kendra,” Deanna admitted.

Kendra is facing multiple counts of child endangerment in the second degree and of false imprisonment in the second degree.

She is currently barred from seeing her four children while she awaits trial. Kendra’s next court date is April 29.

“I don’t know, we’re all waiting to see,” Deanna added.

Expressing sympathy, the admitted: “While my heart goes out to her, I know there has been some wrong decisions.”

Following her arrest, Kendra Caldwell Duggar posed for a mugshot. (Photo Credit: Washington County Detention Center)

‘Repent of their pride, their feeling of the world is against them’

“My prayers are for the victims,” Deanna affirmed.

But the victims are not the only people in her thoughts. “For Kendra, for Joseph, for the whole family,” she listed.

Deanna prays for them to “wake up and repent of their pride, their feeling of the world is against them, get things right in their family…”

As we have previously reported many times over, the Duggars possess a persecution complex.

In the past, some members of the family have floated political conspiracy theories or beliefs in spiritual attacks by their religion’s devil to explain things like Josh’s scandals. It is not productive.

Joseph Duggar has been arrested for the alleged molestation of a 9-year-old girl. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Deanna also delved into the allegations that her nephew sexually abused a little girl. Joseph, specifically. He is the second nephew, to our knowledge, to face such allegations.

“I went into shock. I couldn’t believe it was Joseph,” she admitted.

Deanna expressed: “This is so horrible to hear this again in the family.”

She shared that she keeps wondering about “what is really going on” in Duggar households.

“I am like everyone else watching the news and going, ‘How can this happen again?’” she shared. “I want people to know I am so burdened in my heart for the victims.”

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar stare into each other’s eyes in this photo. (Image Credit: TLC)

‘This travesty is beyond me’

None of us know the identity of the now-14-year-old victim in Florida. But we all know enough — that no child deserves to be a victim.

“That sweet innocent girl who didn’t deserve this at all,” Deanna emphasized. “It’s awful and horrendous.”

She admitted: “I am so baffled by everything that has happened. I have been walking around for days in shock.”

Deanna affirmed: “I pray justice is served. This travesty is beyond me.”

The cult to which Deanna’s brother and most of his children belong is a breeding ground for predators. But that doesn’t make it any less shocking to the family when another monster is uncovered.