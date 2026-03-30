Taylor Frankie Paul & Doug Mason Openly Flirt Online: A Song, a Duck, and a …

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This flirty exchange is turning heads and seemingly confirming rumors.

There is also a duck there.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star and would-be The Bachelorette leading lady Taylor Frankie Paul is getting flirty with rumored winner Doug Mason.

Did he write a song about her? Despite everything, are these two going to work out?

Taylor Frankie Paul appears in the teaser for Season 4. (Image Credit: Hulu)

This is FLIRTY

On Saturday, March 28, Doug Mason — the rumored winner of TFP’s season of The Bachelorette — shared a video to Instagram.

The video is a teaser as he sings along to his new song.

(Most of the men from Taylor’s season missed weeks of work only to end up with no opportunity to promote themselves or build a social media following. Doug, at least, has some name recognition at the moment.)

In the video, we see a duck walking on the asphalt of a parking lot.

This clearly held some special significance to Taylor.

As you can see in the screenshot below, Taylor showed up in Doug’s comments.

“[Aww] I see what you did here,” she wrote.

Taylor also included a duck emoji.

Doug replied with a simple pair of emojis that are open to interpretation.

We’ve shared them in this screenshot. It seems that he’s playing innocent, pretending that he doesn’t know what Taylor is talking about.

This playful exchange of Instagram comments between Taylor Frankie Paul and Doug Mason had fans talking. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Is this song about her?

We’ll admit that we’re not sure exactly what the “duck” signifies.

(There is some speculation that it could be a nickname for Doug — given the similarities in the sound of his name and the name of the waterfowl — but that is unconfirmed.)

It is entirely possible that the song was in the works before ABC canceled Taylor’s The Bachelorette season.

As such, it may contain references to the season — things that the public might have understood, but now does not.

Alternatively, the duck might make perfect sense if one were to listen to the entire song.

Technically, we don’t know that Doug won Taylor’s season.

But many fans suspect that this is what happened. That’s the rumor.

This Instagram exchange only serves to reinforce that belief.

Additionally, that may mean that Taylor and Doug’s relationship is what allegedly drove Dakota Mortensen to sabotage her season by releasing the 2023 video.

Reportedly, TMZ is working on something about Taylor and Dakota’s history. Ultimately, Dakota may regret putting himself in the spotlight.

A distressed Taylor Frankie Paul confronts a castmate over the phone. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Maybe these two will work out after all?

Many commenters are openly lamenting that they did not — and will likely never — get to see Taylor and Doug’s love story play out.

At least, not their first meeting.

The Bachelorette‘s audience is invested in a very specific format. Social media flirty emojis just won’t substitute.

But some suggest that it might be way healthier for them, if they are an item, if they continue without as much of a spotlight.

Certainly, Taylor’s had enough toxic relationships. Those rooting for her despite everything would like to see her get a happily ever after.