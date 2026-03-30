TLC Singer Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas Claims Trump Donations Were Accidents: I …

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Between Donald Trump’s sabotage of the economy, his war in Iran, and the chilling revelations from the Epstein Files, a number of Trump-supporters are having buyer’s remorse.

But TLC singer Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas is telling a different story.

After her donations to Trump were exposed, she’s quickly insisting to the world that she’s “not MAGA.”

She’s not saying that she once supported him and stopped. Instead, she claims that it was all a mistake.

After TLC singer Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas’ compaign donations were exposed, she shared a video attempting to do damage control. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Her donating about $1,000 is a matter of record

On Saturday, March 28, The Independent reported that FEC records indicated that one Trump donor was named Rozonda Thomas of Stone Mountain, Georgia.

That is a distinctive name. It happens to belong to Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas.

Yes, that one. Of the Atlanta girl group, TLC.

The donations were to the Trump National Committee JFC — that is, joint fundraising committee — and Never Surrender Inc., which is a Trump fundraising group.

In total, her donations amounted to about $1,000.

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas speaks to ABC News. (Image Credit: ABC)

These donations to America’s mad king came in 2024, by the way.

This means that she financially contributed to the ongoing destruction of America that we’re witnessing every day.

Obviously, people are expressing their horror and their disgust — and many more are simply shocked.

Chilli is not the first star from the ’90s to drive away former fans with abhorrent political takes.

What does she have to say for herself?

On Instagram, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas posted this graphic as part of her damage control attempts over 2024 political donations. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Was this somehow just a mistake?

Over the weekend, the TLC singer took to her Instagram page to offer an explanation.

“I WANT TO BE CLEAR: I am not MAGA,” she began her post.

“And,” Chilli continued, “do not support any of the many policies that are causing great harm to the American people.”

She claimed: “I made a mistake too many make: I did not read the fine print.”

According to Chilli: “I thought I was supporting causes against human trafficking and for veterans.” Those are admittedly odd causes to champion if one is going to support Donald Trump.

TLC singer Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas speaks on a stage. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“Two things I care deeply about,” Chilli emphasized, “as my dad is a veteran and everyone knows I love children.”

She promised: “I have learned a valuable lesson.”

Chilli concluded by making a request: “And ask for grace as I navigate this.”

In a video, she also claimed that an entirely separate scandal — a post spreading a weird transvestigation conspiracy theory about former First Lady Michelle Obama — was simply an accident.

The TLC singer said that she is “not computer savvy” and did not even realize that the post, which most normal people would not even have seen, had been shared.

This is a troubling pattern

“I have the utmost respect and admiration for Michelle Obama, and I would never say or do anything that is disrespectful to her or to any woman,” Chilli claimed.

Memorably, she also said “all lives matter,” an infamous racist slogan, back in 2017. The phrase exists solely to counter the Black Lives Matter movement, which calls attention to the murders of Black Americans, particularly by law enforcement.

That, too, was something that she walked back. But there is an unfortunate pattern.

Chilli and TLC are supposed to join Salt-N-Pepa (which we always say with the Sir Patrick Stewart intonation) and En Vogue this super for the It’s Iconic Tour.

Is she doing damage-control to avoid a drop in ticket sales? Because, judging by the replies to her posts, she’s not doing enough.