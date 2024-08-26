CAUGHT! Jana Duggar Breaks Family Courtship Rules in Shocking New Video

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Jana Duggar is very clearly her own woman, folks.

First, the 34-year old took forever and a day (by the standards of her unique family) to get married, finally exchanging vows just a few days ago with Stephen Wissmann.

“Just to see it coming about is incredible and kind of hard to believe. It’s a dream come true,” Jana told People Magazine in response to the nuptials.

Jana Duggar, seen here on TLC, is now a married woman. (TLC)

Now, meanwhile, it’s become clear that Duggar has been playing by her own rules for awhile now when it comes to Wissmann… as suspected by those who watched the newlyweds interact on their big day.

On August 24, Jana uploaded a YouTube video titled “Surprising My Boyfriend at Work,” during which she and two of her younger siblings took a road trip to Nebraska to meet up with Wissman while he was installing an irrigation system.

“[It] made his whole day — and mine,” Duggar gushed in a caption to the footage, explaining Wissmann’s reaction to her just showing up in such a manner.

How sweet, right?

But here is where it gets controversial…

Jana Duggar finds something funny in this photo. (TLC)

When the couple first saw one another, meanwhile, Duggar and Wissman sprinted toward each other and embraced — in a front-facing hug!

Mere moments later, Jana joined Stephen in his car — and they held hands during the entire drive!

Both of these actions violate the sacred courtship rules instilled in their sons and daughters by ridiculous parents Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, who only permit “side hugs” when their children date.

And definitely no kissing or hand-holding of any kind.

On YouTube in the summer of 2024, Jana Duggar took followers on a tour of her Tiny House. (Image Credit: YouTube)

It’s also worth noting that Jana referred to Wissmann as “boyfriend” before the two got married and wore jeans in public, more examples of her figuratively sticking a middle finger up in the air at her parents.

Duggar, for her part, is now moving to Nebraska for Wissman.

And will likely be pregnant with his child in the very near future.

Jana and Stephen have known one another for years because their very controlling parents are good friends. Heck, Jana’s brother Jeremiah Duggar is even married to Wissman’s sister, Hannah Wissman. It’s all totally normal.

“Follow along for our house tour,” a caption at the end of this latest video read, teasing the next step in the pair’s romantic journey. “Coming soon!”