Is Joy-Anna Duggar preparing to move to Los Angeles? Jinger is talking about her sister’s plans.

Late last year, these two sisters spent the holidays apart. That’s a big deal in this family.

Earlier this month, we saw that Joy and Jinger reunited at last.

There is now a full video that details their time together … and teases that they could spend a lot more time together in the very near future.

(Image Credit: Jinger Duggar/YouTube)

Is Joy-Anna Duggar going to move to Los Angeles?

Since TLC finally canceled Counting On and ended the Duggar family’s reality TV careers, many of the adults have monetized their platforms in other ways, like book-writing and vlogging.

Jinger has done both. This week, she shared a new vlog post to her YouTube channel, a video that you can watch below.

She started off strong, titling the post: “When will Joy move to California?!” She’s not asking whether, but when.

(Image Credit: Jinger Duggar/YouTube)

The Tuesday, January 23 video lasts 12 minutes and features more than just Jinger and Joy-Anna.

Their children and their respective husbands, Jeremy Vuolo and Austin Forsyth, are also along for the Los Angeles outing.

This miniature family reunion included a day out shopping at the The Grove in L.A. The outing was a far cry from Jinger’s depressing memories of growing up in rural Arkansas.

(Image Credit: Jinger Duggar/YouTube)

“Joy and Austin brought their kids to town for a visit,” Jinger captioned the video.

“And,” she expressed, “it has us wishing they’d just move to LA so we could adventure for good.”

The video shows that Joy and Austin brought Gideon, Evelyn, and Gunner from Arkansas to soak up Southern California’s winter sun and to see the sights — including some kid-friendly attractions.

Jinger and Jeremy have been keeping their two daughter’s faces off of social media for the most part, using a blur filter during the video.

However, we saw the kids — especially Joy’s — enjoying ice cream and taking in the sights.

The two families also stopped by the car museum. Where Jeremy and Austin were more excited to see Kit from Nightrider, the Disney/Pixar Cars item on display was more exciting for the little ones.

(Image Credit: Jinger Duggar/YouTube)

Jinger and Joy’s delight spilled over onto social media

“So good to be together again!” Joy-Anna later reflected on social media.

She shared little peeks at their get-together on Instagram on January 15.

Jinger echoed her sentiments at the time, commenting that she “Had the best time with you!”

(Image Credit: Jinger Duggar/YouTube)

These siblings spent so much time apart

Ahead of teasing Joy-Anna Duggar’s hypothetical move to Los Angeles, the sisters spent the winter holidays apart.

(They were apart for all of them, but, as we know, the Duggars are devout Christians and celebrate Christmas)

Jinger and Jeremy weren’t in Arkansas — nor were they in L.A. themselves. The two spent that time in Pennsylvania with Jeremy’s family.

(Image Credit: Jinger Duggar/YouTube)

Meanwhile, Joy-Anna and her family spent that time visiting Jim Bob and Michelle and their still-expansive brood.

Tensions have been running high in recent years. Josh’s arrest, trial, and conviction sent the Duggar brand plummeting down.

Individually, some of the adult Duggars are thriving. But as a whole, the family’s opportunities have been dwindling: no reality TV checks, no rounds of interviews, and way fewer social media ads.

As with so many YouTubers, Jinger Duggar ends her video by asking people to like, subscribe, and turn on notifications for her video and channel. That might take some commitment. (Image Credit: Jinger Duggar/YouTube)

Jinger and Jeremy haven’t cut ties with their awful parents. But she has distanced herself from the horrors of the IBLP cult.

Some wonder if — and even hope that — Joy-Anna can similarly distance herself from Jim Bob and Michelle. Physical distance can help to cut down on their toxic influence.

Others argue that, realistically, Jinger just swapped one extreme ideology for Jeremy’s slightly less extreme view of things. Joy and Austin would need more than a West Coast relocation to leave fundamentalism behind.