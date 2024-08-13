Justin Baldoni HATED by Entire It Ends With Us Cast: Report

As you may have heard, It Ends With Us is a hit movie — with a controversial ending.

As you also may have heard, star Blake Lively did not get along with co-star Justin Baldoni (who also directed this film) and has mostly avoided him during the movie’s recent promotional tour.

But what we’re just hearing now for the first time?

No one involved with It Ends With Us is speaking to Baldoni!

“All is not what it seems,” a set source tells People Magazine. “There is much more to this story. The principal cast and [author] Colleen Hoover will have nothing to do with him.”

Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Lively (who served as a producer on the movie) and Baldoni clashed over the final cut of the blockbuster.

Other sources have said that Lively felt “uncomfortable” around Baldoni while filming.

Then there was The Daily Mail, which published a report alleging Baldoni was “chauvinistic” and “borderline abusive” on the set of It Ends with Us.

We don’t know if any of these allegations are true, but it has been noticeable that Lively and Baldoni didn’t pose together at this month’s New York City premiere of It Ends With Us.

Along with Lively, the film features Jenny Slate, Brandon Sklenar, Hasan Minhaj, Isabela Ferrer, Alex Neustaedter and others.

None of these cast members spoke to People for its most recent feature; their reps denied requests for comment by the publication.

Amid this flurry of speculation, though, none of these cast members has come out and spoken out in defense of Baldoni, either.

Nor have they sat down for any interviews alongside him with any members of the media to hype the movie up in any way.

Looking ahead, meanwhile, Hoover wrote a sequel/prequel to her best-selling novel titled It Starts With Us.

An insider close to Baldoni attributed the ongoing discord to “creative differences” that had been “overblown” to People on Monday, claiming Lively “wants to direct the next movie, sidelining him and securing the rights from Colleen.”

And Baldoni, for his part, has not added any fuel to this fascinating and mysterious fire.

In fact, when asked if he will direct the follow-up a couple weeks ago, Baldoni replied:

“I think there are better people for that one. I think Blake Lively is ready to direct. That’s what I think.”