Amy Duggar Drops Bombshell: I Was Questioned By Homeland Security Because of Josh

It’s been almost a year since Josh Duggar was convicted on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials (CSAM).

During that time, Josh’s cousin Amy Duggar has remained one of his most outspoken critics.

Amy has cut ties with Josh and his parents, and she has not held back when it comes to decrying the culture of abuse and silence that enabled him to get away with so much for so long.

We thought that Amy had told us just about everything she knew about life behind enemy lines — which is why so many fans are surprised about her latest claim regarding the investigation that brought Josh down.

Amy Duggar is not a fan of her cousin Josh. And now, she’s opening up about the ways in which he’s affected her life. (Photo via Instagram)

In a new interview with The Sun, Amy revealed that in April of 2021 she and her husband, Dillon King, were questioned by Homeland Security in connection with the investigation into Josh’s crimes.

“They were like, ‘Ma’am, are you Amy King?’ and I told them I was. And then they said, can we ask you a few questions?’, and I was like, ‘Sure, can I dry my hair first?’ but they said no,” Amy told the outlet, noting that she had just gotten out of the shower at the time of the unexpected visit.

“I let them in and they just sat there, and just asked me questions about the family, whether I knew anything and I was just blown away.”

Amy Duggar recently revealed that she still shares many of her family’s ultra conservative beliefs. And some fans are disappointed. (Photo via Instagram)

Amy says that she initially had no idea what the interview was about.

“I wasn’t even sure what they were asking me about, so I was just like ‘I don’t know what you’re getting at,'” she said.

“Of course, they don’t tell you because they’re fishing for information,” Amy added.

Amy Duggar seems happier than ever on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

“So I had nothing to honestly give them. I said I wish I could tell you more about whatever has happened but I know nothing.”

Amy says she would have assisted the agents if she had been able to — but she had already begun the process of distancing herself from the rest of the Duggars.

“The problem is, we didn’t know s–t, because we don’t know what’s going on in their life because we’d started separated ourselves [from them] kind of already,” she said.

Amy Duggar holds son Daxton here and poses in a funny manner with her husband. (Photo via Instagram)

Amy says that the Homeland Security visit was a watershed moment in terms of her relationship with her family.

When the nature of the investigation became evident days later, Amy made the difficult decision to cut ties with several relatives.

“I think that’s really where I tried to take a stand and told myself I am 100% going in the opposite direction of this,” she recalled.

There’s no greater threat to Jim Bob Duggar’s authority than the freedom enjoyed by cousin Amy. And she seems to really enjoy reminding him of that.

“I’m okay to speak my mind at this point, I’m holding nothing back.”

Obviously, the agents concluded that Amy was not in any way involved with Josh’s crimes — but their visit forever altered the course of her life regardless.

“[One of my friends told me] you can be your own person, you can stand up against this, and you can do it in a way where you’re not being mean to someone or disrespecting someone, but point out that this is wrong,” Amy said of the aftermath.

“Because this is wrong in every definition … it was heartbreaking. It was tragic,” she added.

“And to be honest, I was downright pissed.”

And from the sound of it, Amy is still pretty pissed.

As she should be.