Jax Taylor Keeping Money Meant for Charity? Brittany Cartwright Says He Broke His Promise

Is Jax Taylor keeping the money that was supposed to go to a cancer charity?

Because fans had a very different impression.

In early 2024, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright split. And the apparent end of their marriage did not end their drama.

With Vanderpump Rules on hiatus, their mess is spilling over onto social media. That includes the accusation that Jax is pocketing money that was supposed to go to charity.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. (Photo Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Is Jax Taylor keeping the money that he makes on Cameo?

On Saturday, August 10, Brittany Cartwright took to her Instagram Story to accuse her estranged husband, Jax Taylor, of some seriously underhanded dealings.

Originally, Jax assured fans that money that they paid him through Cameo would then become charitable donations. Specifically, he said that at least a portion of his earnings would go to esophageal cancer research.

Cameo is a customized-video app that celebrities of all echelons of fame can use. Fans order a short video — sometimes as a gag gift or a birthday present or simply for themselves — and a famous person spends 30 seconds or so talking into their phone. An industrious Cameo creator can make thousands of dollars a day doing this.

Jax Taylor (L) and Brittany Cartwright attend â€œA Ride Through the Agesâ€: Wrangler Capsule Collection Launch at Fred Segal Sunset at Fred Segal on September 19, 2019. (Photo Credit: Erik Voake/Getty Images for Wrangler)

According to Brittany Cartwright, Jax has not followed through on his charitable Cameo vow.

She fired off her accusation on her Story, alleging that he has not paid forward even “a dime” of those earnings.

Jax’s father passed away in 2017 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Brittany’s allegation really cuts to the heart of his character as a person … and also signals that she’s not holding back.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attends the People’s Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Jax has used ‘The Valley’ to promote his Cameo side hustle

As The Valley viewers can attest, Jax Taylor used the series premiere to very performatively sit down with his laptop and pour through his Cameo requests.

This served as both an advertisement for his Cameo services and a way to boost his image on the show. He’s essentially showing off how many people are willing to pay for him to make a short custom video.

Not all reality shows would allow one of the cast to plug themselves in such a crass manner. But you have to admit that it fits well with Jax’s brand.

Interestingly, Jax Taylor’s Cameo account no longer shows that original introductory video — the one with the vow to donate to cancer research.

His new introduction simply sings his own praises and lists reasons for might buy one — whether it’s a birthday message, a friendly roast, or an offer of advice. (Who is getting life advice from Jax?)

Oh, and there’s also the price. The starting ask for a Jax Taylor Cameo is $128. And according to his ex, Jax Taylor is keeping that money for himself.

TV personalities Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018. (Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

‘The Valley’ is filming Season 2

Even with Vanderpump Rules on hiatus — but don’t worry; more is coming — the messy and chaotic lives of the Bravolebrities go on.

We’ll get to see a good portion of that on The Valley Season 2.

One does have to wonder if Jax Taylor will keep promoting his Cameo. With his estranged wife calling him out, less attention might better serve him.