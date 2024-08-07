Eric Trump to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: GTFO of My Country!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Eric Trump may be his dad’s least favorite child.

Okay, Eric Trump is definitely his dad’s least favorite child.

But the 40-year old spoke this week to GB News and made it clear that he has a strong opinion of his own when it comes to a pair of somewhat new U.S. residents.

Eric Trump, son of Donald Trump, is seen at Trump International Golf Links on August 3, 2024 in Balmedie, Scotland. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

“You can happily have those two [Meghan Markle and Prince Harry] back,” he told this British outlet, apparently speaking for an entire nation by adding:

“We’ll happily send them back from America.”

Markle and Harry moved to California in early 2020, effectively resigning their Royal Family duties at the time.

There’s been some speculation over the last few months that the spouses are interested in a return to the Duke of Sussex’s native country… but this doesn’t seem to be grounded in any kind of fact.

Eric Trump speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Image)

“You can have them back over here, but I’m not sure if you want them anymore,” Eric also quipped in this same interview. “We might not want them anymore, it feels like they’re on an island of their own.”

In general, this unloved son of a convicted felon praised the Royal Family as a “beautiful” and “sacred Institute,” and then seemingly hinted at Markle’s past acting career by saying there can be “bad actors” and “spoiled apples in any orchard.”

Eric’s father, of course, has long had an issue with Markle.

Last September, the former President said he didn’t like the way Markle previously treated Queen Elizabeth.

Meghan Maarkle reacts while delivering a speech at the Lightway Academy with Britain’s Prince Harry (unseen), Duke of Sussex, in Abuja on May 10, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

During a March interview also with GB News, meanwhile, Donald Trump said Prince Harry should not have “special privileges” and “appropriate action” must be taken if he lied on his US visa application.

Yes, he threatened to deport Prince Harry.

A month prior to this threat, the ex-Commander-in-Chief told his supporters at a Republican convention that he “wouldn’t protect” Harry, stating in anger:

“He betrayed the queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.”

If it’s up to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, though, it will not be up to Donald Trump.

Finally, in 2022, Donald Trump told Piers Morgan that he is “not a fan” of Markle and thinks her marriage to Harry will “end bad.”

“[Harry] has been so disrespectful to the country and I think he’s an embarrassment,” the 78-year-old said back then.