Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Planning Permanent Move Back to UK : Report

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hoping to move back to the UK for good?

That’s the claim being made by journalist and royal expert Tom Quinn this week.

According to Quinn, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ready to call it a wrap on their SoCal experiment.

Could these two be moving back to England for real?! (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Are They Actually Moving Back to the UK?

“Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end. And Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles,” Quinn said in a recent interview with the Mirror.

According to Quinn, Harry “misses” his army and college friends, who have allegedly refused to visit him in California.

Quinn claims that the reason for this embargo is the fact that “they don’t get on with Meghan.”

Prince Harry whispers to Meghan Markle as they watch a dance performance by Jukebox Collective in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ben Birchall – WPA Pool / Getty Images))

Meghan-bashing is practically required of royal journalists in the UK these days.

So we guess we shouldn’t be surprised by the fact that Quinn felt the need to slip in a jab.

But his claims shouldn’t necessarily be dismissed just because of his obvious bias.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch a performance during their visit to Macarthur Girls High School on October 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Phil Noble – Pool/Getty Images)

Quinn says he has it on good authority that Harry and Meghan are planning to re-cross the pond.

But he admits that there are stumbling blocks, including concerns about security.

Harry and Meghan Might Find It Difficult to Return to London

After being stripped of the usual royal protections, Harry sued for the right to hire police for his private security.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak on stage at the “Friends @ Home Event” at the Station Airport during day three of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 12, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

He lost, however. And it’s unclear how he would ensure his family’s protection if the Sussexes were to return to the UK.

“Harry is determined to find his own permanent home in the UK, which is partly why he’s continuing his legal action to get the British taxpayer to pay for his security,” Quinn claimed.

The housing matter is also an issue.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Last year, King Charles evicted Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage.

The estate had previously served as the couple’s home during their visits to the UK.

And then there’s the matter of Harry’s decision to list the US as his country of permanent residence on legal documents.

None of these things would make it impossible for Harry and Meghan to pull up stakes, of course.

But the situation might be far more complex than Quinn is making it out to be.