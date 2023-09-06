Donald Trump: Meghan Markle Was Mean to the Queen! I Would Destroy Her In a Debate!

For reasons that are not entirely clear, Donald Trump holds some very strong opinions about Meghan Markle, and he loves to share those views with the world.

To be fair, Trump has strong opinions about everything from diet sodas to Rihanna’s stage presence, and he’s never been shy about voicing his innermost thoughts.

But of all the people, media outlets, and carbonated beverages that have rubbed 45 the wrong way, Meghan in particular seems to have really struck a nerve.

So we shouldn’t be surprised that the Duchess of Sussex became a topic of conversation during Trump’s latest interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Demonstrating once again his astonishing lack of self-awareness, Trump claimed that he dislikes Meghan due to her rudeness and lack of respect for societal norms.

“I didn’t like the way she dealt with the queen,” said the sassiest president in our nation’s history (with the possible exception of that gossipy little bish Franklin Pierce).

Trump seemed to get excited when Hewitt pointed out that a debate between the Donald and the duchess would probably draw yuuuuge ratings.

Donald Trump looks on at hole one prior to the start of day three of the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club on August 13, 2023 in New Jersey. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“Oh, if you want to set it up, let’s set it up. Let’s go do something,” the ex-prez enthused.

“I’d love to debate her. I would love it. I disagree so much with what they’re doing.”

To be fair, the ratings for such an event would probably be spectacular.

Meghan Markle at the Unveiling of the Labalaba Statue in Nadi, Fiji. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

But why is Trump talking about squaring off against a duchess from a foreign nation when he couldn’t even be bothered to show up and debate the other contenders for the GOP presidential nomination?

Well, the man’s tendency to hyper-fixate is the stuff of legend, and it seems he was one of the people who believed the ridiculous rumors about Meghan launching a bid for the White House in 2024.

So this is not the first time that Donald has discussed the possibility of debating Meghan, although the ongoing obsession is even weirder these days, as it’s quite clear that the duchess never had any intention of throwing her hat in the ring.

Here it is. The first-ever mug shot taken of a former President of the United States. You’ve made history, Donald Trump. (FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF)

Maybe it’s because Meghan rejected Donald’s pal Piers Morgan, or perhaps Trump is jealous that another American gets to enjoy a royal title when you know he spends at least an hour a day fantasizing about appointing himself king.

Whatever the case, Trump is a defendant in four separate criminal cases at the moment, which means he should probably be focused on matters more important than the latest royal tea.

Elsewhere in the interview Trump praised the late Queen Elizabeth II as “very friendly.”

Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she arrives before the Opening of the Flanders’ Fields Memorial Garden at Wellington Barracks on November 6, 2014 in London, England. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

High praise coming from a man who clearly prizes friendliness above all other qualities.

Demonstrating the sort of linguistic acrobatics that we’ve come to associate with the world’s most famous hater, Trump used his compliment to the queen as a jumping-off point to roast his number one rival of the moment, President Joe Biden.

“She was an incredible woman. At 95, she was so sharp. She was 100%. When you watch [President] Biden, you say this is a different planet,” he somewhat confusingly explained to Hewitt.

Donald Trump speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Iowa 2023 Lincoln Dinner on July 28, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“He’s not running the government,” Trump continued.

“People that are surrounding him, who are very smart fascists and communists, those are the people running our country.”

Sigh. Now he’s harboring paranoid fantasies about brilliant commies colluding with the US government to commit horrible atrocities?

Okay, who took Trump to see Oppenheimer?