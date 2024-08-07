Kate Middleton’s ‘Brush With Mortality’ Has Her Rethinking Her Future As A Royal

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kate Middleton’s cancer battle has been rife with complications, including an apparent “brush with mortality” that has her rethinking her priorities.

As the future Queen of England, Princess Kate has been a staple at royal engagements and official gatherings of the family.

But after being diagnosed with cancer in early 2024, Kate retreated into private life – and that’s just where she might stay for the foreseeable future.

Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton’s Cancer & Her Near Death Experience

“Kate has been exceptionally open and honest about her health,” a source said to OK Magazine when asked about the Princess of Wales’ recovery.

That’s mostly true; while the world is more than aware now that Kate is battling cancer, it still remains unclear what type of cancer she has.

It also remains a mystery as to why she needed abdominal surgery in January – a surgery that flagged Kate’s cancer for her doctors.

Despite not knowing all the details, the world over was pleased to see Kate “doing well” with her two public appearances of the year at Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon.

But the source insists that Kate is far from recovered.

“That is what we are hearing privately as well – it’s not over, but there is a lots of optimism, lots of positivity.”

Princess of Wales smiles as she arrives in the Royal Box on Centre Court to attend the men’s singles final tennis match on the fourteenth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 14, 2024. (ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP)

A Shift In Priorities

After Kate made her return to public life, there was an expectation that she’d return to her royal duties with the same vigor as before.

Many thought she would appear at the Olympics or attend a family funeral with Prince William.

But the truth is, Kate is far from fully recovered, and even when she is, she’s decided to life her life as a royal very differently than before.

“It is obviously still an incredibly worrying time but all the signs are that her cancer treatment, which is ongoing, is progressing well,” the source added.

According to the source, the princess isn’t scheduled for any upcoming public engagements.

“There is still nothing in her diary. My understanding is that people are going to have to get used to seeing a lot less of Kate. The priority for her now is going to be family and the children,” the insider explained. “The youngest of those kids, Louis, is only 6.”

“Like a lot of people who have a brush with mortality, Kate is going to prioritize the things that matter to her from now on,” they added. “In her case, that means her kids.”

A selection of UK Sunday newspaper covering Kate Middleton’s announcement of her cancer diagnosis, on March 24, 2024 in London, England. ((Photo by Mark Case/Getty Images))

Kate’s Warning: I Have ‘Good Days and Bad’

If this shocks those following Kate’s progress, then perhaps we need to revisit Kate’s own words on her condition.

In June, Kate took to Instagram to announce her return to work, but explain that her life will look much different than before.

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months.”

Here’s hoping the good days start to outweigh the bad and that Kate will have a the bright, happy future she deserves.