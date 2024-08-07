Nicki Minaj Divorced: The Rumors & Truth About Her Being ‘Single’ Again

Reading Time: 4 minutes

2024 has been an odd year for Nicki Minaj, but has it actually ended in divorce?

From feuds with other female rappers to the hiccups on the Pink Lady 2 tour, the end of her marriage is the last thing that she should be dealing with right now.

However, when she was arrested in Amsterdam in May after police say they found “dozens of joints in her luggage”, fans latched on to two little words Nicki posted during an Insta Live that hinted her marriage was done.

“Yes single.”

Nicki Minaj attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. BUT WHERE’S HER WEDDING RING?! (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj’s Divorce Confession: I’m ‘Single’

Let’s back up a bit, shall we?

Ok, so, over Memorial Day weekend in 20204, Nicki Minaj was arrested in Amsterdam. It turned out to be a misunderstanding, but in the days that followed, Nicki became extra vocal on her social media.

On June 10, the rapper addressed the camera via Twitter to talk about a bunch of stuff. while wearing a silk turban and a night gown.

First, she delved at the time into giving birth to her son back in 2020. “One day, they’re yelling ‘push’ and you’re in pain. Then one day, comes out a beautiful baby boy.”

Then, Minaj grew a little bit quiet, whispering into the camera: “Thank God your glory. Congratulations to him and my ma up there, you’re doing a great job. In case no one’s told you that, you’re doing a great job.”

This is a very nice sentiment, of course. On its own, it seems that Minaj is just sharing how grateful she is to have the life she has, the son she always wanted, and the love of her mother from the great beyond.

But then, a new narrative started to take hold. In the video, which was shared hours after a new slew of divorce rumors began to circulate on social media, Grammy winner shared a cryptic post that simply read:

“Yes single.”

Is Nicki Minaj Single?! Not Yet…

Nicki Minaj performs onstage during iHeartRadio Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2023 at State Farm Arena on December 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Followers immediately started freaking out.

Was this a hint that she was about to drop an official single from her Pink Friday 2 album?

Or was she referring to the union between herself and her controversial husband Kenneth Petty?

Unsure Minaj supporters didn’t know what to make of it all.

“Just saw Nicki’s IG story and now I’m worried and I don’t even know what’s up with her,” said user @Bunbarbive, for example.

“She’s scaring me,” wrote someone else.

But no sooner did hysteria amongst the Barbs set in did Nicki try to quell fears. While she did not elaborate on what the “single” comment meant, two days later, she posted a video of a family outing.

The adorable clip shows Nicki and Ken as parents together with their son, known to the public as “Papa Bear,” boarding a private jet.

They look happy, healthy, and wholly together.

So, all’s right with the world … until…

Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Nicki Minaj’s Marriage Called Out: Why AREN’T You Divorced?

As a reminder, Petty is a level two registered sex offender in New York who spent several years in jail for both attempted rape in the first degree and first-degree manslaughter.

He and Minaj got married in 2019.

After moving to California to be with Minaj in 2020, Petty failed to register as a sex offender in that state… for which he was sentenced to house arrest and probation in 2022​.

Nicki has vehemently defended her husband from haters and critics alike, but both groups had something new to latch on to after she seemingly slammed her sister, Ming Li.

In August, Nicki went on a tirade while chatting with her fans on Stationhead, supposedly over her sister speaking about their estranged relationship in recent interviews.

In the clip, Nicki questioned why an unnamed person would publicly speak about a “person they love.”

“Why would a person speak openly about a private person? Why would a person do that? Who would you speak about in your interviews if someone wanted to interview you? Yourself, right?” she asked.

Nicki then indicated that her comments were about a relative.

“I think y’all think talent like, you could catch it like a cold. Or maybe people could pass it through the genes. Even with blood relation, what God has given to me is mine,” she shared.

“You have to go and get your own. You have to discover whatever it is that you’re great at. Being a mooch and a clown don’t run in my DNA.”

That last sentence is what did her in. The idea of her sister, who has her own career, was leeching off Nicki’s talent didn’t sit well with fans who feel Petty is doing far worse.

“How is that divorce going?” asked one fan on X, while another critic said,” your fav still married to a mooch and a clown.”

And that’s just it – for now, Nicki is still married to Petty. But will it last? That remains to be seen.