West Wilson Defends Amanda Batula: We’re Not Cheaters! It Just Looks Really Sus!

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In recent weeks, the Summer House scandal has broken containment.

West Wilson and Amanda Batula admitted to their surprise relationship, but only after fans suspected.

But viewers — and people in their real lives — have questions about the timeline of it all.

West is defending Amanda against criticism — and insisting that they were both single when this began.

Bravolebrity and ‘Show Me Something’ co-host West Wilson has been better. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘Everyone was single’

On Monday, April 20, West returned to the Show Me Something podcast to process everything with his co-host, Sophie Cunningham.

Knowing how many eyes would be on him, he emphasized what he calls the “actual timeline” of his romance with Amanda Batula.

“There was no overlap,” he insisted. That is in reference to their past relationships, and the cheating accusations.

“I know there are a thousand different theories right now,” West acknowledged.

“But,” he emphasized, “that is one thing that for sure did not happen.”

As West continued, he reiterated that “everyone was single” when he and Amanda first hooked up.

That means that he was no longer with Ciara Miller. And it means that Amanda was no longer with Kyle Cooke.

“We realized things were maybe a little bit serious in February,” he recalled.

“And,” West insisted, “that’s when this all started.”

He added: “There’s not a whole lot more to it than that.”

On March 30, 2026, Amanda Batula and West Wilson put out this joint relationship reveal. Curious that they did not even use each other’s names. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘Mysteriously’ it’s always the woman who gets the most hate

West also acknowledged that he is not the primary target of criticism here.

Amanda is clearly getting the “brunt” of the online backlash, he observed.

West was quick to defend his girlfriend from people with “s–t to talk.”

That said, he understands the ire on some level.

West admitted that their entanglement has “hurt the people we care about.” Well, yeah.

By all appearances, West Wilson is not having a good time right now. (Image Credit: YouTube)

See, Ciara and Amanda are close friends. At least, they were.

In fact, viewers can watch the two cuddling on the currently airing Summer House season.

But West is Ciara’s ex.

And Amanda didn’t just start dating him — she started dating him in secret.

Ciara herself called it a mindf–k to realize that her bestie had been doing this behind her back. And that’s not unfair.

Amanda Batula and West Wilson are officially the most controversial couple on Bravo. (Bravo)

‘I can give those apologies face-to-face’

Meanwhile, West admitted that he hasn’t “gotten responses from everybody” yet after texting the rest of the Summer House cast.

“I get it,” he admitted. “But the reunion is coming up, and I can give those apologies face-to-face and also clear up crazy s–t.”

(Andy Cohen’s eyes just turned into cartoon dollar signs.)

Stating that he’s “been better,” West admitted that “a lot has happened in a very short amount of time, obviously.”

He continued, saying that he’s “trying to take it a day at a time and just stay off my phone. But the Internet is a very scary place to be.”